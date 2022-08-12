Ekin-Su Signs Biggest Fashion Deal In Love Island History

More congratulations are in order for Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, as she has just signed what is being reported as the biggest LI fashion deal ever. Some might have expected Ekin-Su to go with a fast fashion brand like PrettyLittleThing, but she is set to become the face of the Oh Polly brand for over £1million. (Yep, that’s a lot of money.)

Oh Polly focuses on going-out dresses, which are sold at a slightly higher price point than most fast fashion brands. Fans of the brand were able to tell that Ekin-Su wore A LOT of Oh Polly in the villa – in fact, she wore 27 pieces. (Other contestants also wore Oh Polly, with Danica Taylor and Tasha Ghouri also wearing numerous outfits from the brand.)

A source told The Sun: ‘After speaking with all of the major fashion brands Ekin-Su wanted to work with a brand that aligned to her own values of sustainability and therefore decided against signing to a fast fashion brand. She is the most in demand Love Island star EVER.’

It’s safe to say she is probably the most popular Love Island contestant of all time, as Ekin-Su and her partner Davide won the series with a whopping 64% share of the vote. There have also been rumours that Ekin-Su and Davide will have their own reality show. (Please, we simply need more of the pair on our TV screens.)

The clothing deals and sponsorship deals Ekin-Su and Davide will have been offered will massively trump the £25,000 prize money they both received for winning the series. In fact, Davide has said he wants to spend the prize money all at once, with a trip to New York with both Ekin and Davide’s mums.