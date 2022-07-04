Wait, Ekin-Su Went Out With JP From Made In Chelsea?

If you’re hot enough to be on Love Island, the likelihood is you might have a famous ex or two. (Or you will have at least had someone famous slide into your DMs.) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is obviously no exception. Way before she set foot in the villa, there were reports that everyone’s favourite footballer, Jack Grealish, had been liking some of her photos.

But here's a reality TV crossover we weren’t expecting: apparently Ekin-Su dated JP Patterson, of Made in Chelsea fame, last year. What?!

According to The Sun, the pair went on a few dates with Josh only having ‘good things’ to say about Ekin. MIC OG fans will know that Josh shares daughter, India, 5, with former co-star Binky Felstead, but the pair split a year after India was born.

It isn’t the first time Ekin - our Love Island queen - has been linked to a reality star, either. Ekin also apparently dated TOWIE’s James Lock, just before he ended up back with fellow Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson. ‘They met through friends and dated for a short time last year,’ a source told the same publication. ‘It was a very passionate fling while it lasted but fizzled out. That was when James moved on to Megan.’

Since entering the villa last month, the headlines about Ekin-Su haven’t stopped. Now, people - including 2019 Love Island winner Amber Gill - are even calling on the star to represent the UK or Turkey in Eurovision, after an unearthed clip saw her singing on a Turkish pop song back in 2018.