Love Island: Coco Lodge Reveals The Brutal Comments The Boys Made About Her Off-Camera

As if Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge didn’t have a hard enough time in the villa as it was, shamelessly used by Andrew Tate before getting booted off before having the chance to form a genuine connection, she’s now spoken out about some of the degrading comments the rest of the boys made about her off camera.

Speaking on the Murad Merali podcast days after arriving along with fellow dumped Islander Josh Le Grove, Coco was audibly emotional as she opened up about the hard time she’d had in the villa and the trolling she’s received about the way she looks.

‘It hurts because it’s about your appearance,’ she said. ‘I had a hard time in there after Casa – not all the girls were exceptionally welcoming. There were comments made when the filming wasn’t on about how I’m a four out of ten by some of the boys. I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it. Like, ‘ [ I’m ] a four out of ten, Paige is a twelve.’

‘To have all the comments made about my appearance and stuff, it’s like, I’ve already been rejected on national TV, I really feel like I’ve had a confidence knock in there. It was really hard.

‘Whatever people say, I know that I’m beautiful otherwise I wouldn’t have been cast for the show. I just think people need to be kind. It’s just not okay, we’re not characters – we’re real people.’

She also revealed that despite what was shown on TV, she had been ‘emotionally invested’ and Andrew Le Page and was clear she didn’t want to be mugged off – which, as viewers will know, is exactly what he did.

She said, ‘I literally said to Andrew, “do not pick me if when you take me back [ to the villa ] you’re going to go back to Tasha, because I’m emotionally invested in you”.’ I did not want a ticket into the villa. I wanted a connection with him.