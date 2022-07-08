Love Island Spoilers Tonight: Tasha Is In For A Shock From Andrew

With the aftermath of Casa Amor, it’s going to continue to kick off on Love Island tonight. Predictably, and understandably, Paige is going to have a go at Jacques for what he did when he was in Casa Amor, as last night, Paige found out that he hadn’t stayed faithful to her. (Yet she still doesn’t know that he got to know Mollie as well, and not just Cheyanne.)

Paige tells Jacques: ‘I get Casa is a test, but it’s only a test if you want it to be a test and you only want tests if you feel like something is missing or if you feel like something’s not 100%. Why did you do it if you didn’t have any of those things with her [ Cheyanne ] or if you genuinely felt that way about me? Because it’s not adding up.’

Then, annoyingly, Jacques calls her ‘mate’. ‘Look I know you’re hurt mate, I know you are,' he tells her. ‘You deserve better…’ (And she does!)

There’s also more drama on the horizon for Indiyah and Dami, after both decided to recouple. Dami admits to Indiyah that he kissed Summer more than once, and Indiyah tells him she wasn’t disrespectful, as she didn’t kiss Deji. ‘I don’t really have much to say, we left on good terms,’ she tells him. ‘I’m a heartbreaker but I’m not disrespectful.’

But it seems the biggest shock of the night is going to be for Tasha, when she finds out that Andrew did more than kissing with Coco. (No, we don’t know what they actually did either.) Early in the episode, Andrew admits to Coco that he still has feelings for Tasha and wants to cool off their Casa fling. But then Coco tells the other girls that more than a snog happened at Casa.

Before Tasha finds out, Andrew tells her: ‘I put my hands up and what I’ve done initially out of anger, worse, granted, yes. But I’ve never felt like we’re together in this situation, because you’ve got to know every single guy that walks through the door.’ And Tasha replies: ‘You keep playing the victim here! But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this Villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.’ At the end of the episode, though, Coco tells Andrew that he should probably tell Tasha everything that happened - before someone else does.