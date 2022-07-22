The Second Trailer For Don’t Worry Darling Has Dropped And We’re Obsessed

Promo for the film that launched the great love affair between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (Us? Jealous? Never) has finally begun and it’s fair to say the trailers look… chaotic. But in a very, very good way.
If you’re a fan of psychological rollercoasters, kitsch vintage wardrobes and all-star casts, then get excited because Don’t Worry Darling, delivers all three. Set in 1950s America in a company town utopia, the plot revolves around Florence Pugh’s Alice as her curiosity about her hubby Jack’s work gradually consumes her, making for truly tumultuous viewing.
The mysterious ‘Project Victory’, so named after the town itself, is shrouded in a sinister secrecy and Alice’s perfect world – not to mention her mind, marriage, and plenty of polished glass – will fall apart around her in spectacular fashion as she fights against the other disillusioned housewives to uncover the truth.
Speaking earlier this year about the plentiful NSFW scenes (the trailer features a very saucy sexcapade on a dining room table), Harry told Capital FM, ‘I don’t know if you can watch either [his other project, My Policeman, is set for release in October] with your parents. I’m going to have to do another one.’
Intrigued? You’d be mad not to be, but check out the trailer if you still need convincing.
Who stars in Don’t Worry Darling?
As well as Florence Pugh as Alice and Harry Styles as Jack in his first major acting role, the film’s cast features Gemma Chan and Kiki Layne as fellow housewives Shelley and Margaret and Chris Pine as ominous baddie Frank (there’s also a cameo from Dita Von Teese in a giant champagne glass – pure class).
As well as starring as ‘wife Bunny, Olivia Wilde has taken the reigns to direct, making this her second feature length directing credit, with two more in the works (one of which is an as-yet untitled Marvel Studios production).
Speaking about working on the film to London Live earlier this month, Florence said, ‘It’s very glamorous and it was a joy to head into the hair and make up trailer every single day. Talking about stepping into a character and wearing wonderful things and beautiful clothing, that was definitely a job where I admired the work of the hair and make up and the costume department.’
When is Don’t Worry Darling in cinemas?
Don’t Worry Darling is set hit screens on 23 September.
