Da’Vine Joy Randolph: ‘Mary From The Holdovers Is A Character That Is So Much Bigger Than Me’

Despite having been acting in films and on TV since 2013, one thing is clear: 2024 is Da'Vine Joy Randolph’s year.

After starring in two critically acclaimed films last year: Rustin and The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph has been absolutely cleaning up during the 2024 awards season. First came her Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in January, and now she’s won in the same category at the 2024 EE BAFTAs. Plus, she’s also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, although we won’t know if she wins or not until 10 March.

In The Holdovers, Da’Vine plays Mary Lamb, a Barton cafeteria manager and bereaved mother who stays behind to helped Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) look after five kids left on campus during the holidays.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers ©The Holdovers

Speaking about the character of Mary as she collected her BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, a visibly emotional Da’Vine said, ‘Mary is a character that's so much bigger than me.’

‘There are countless Marys throughout history who haven't been able to wear a beautiful gown, and this is a reminder of how her story has rippled through the world.’

Da’Vine has long been open about her battle with Hollywood’s sad obsession with white, skinny actresses in the past saying, ‘People on screen don't traditionally look like me. I've had to fight to play fully-realised characters with complexities.'