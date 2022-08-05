Here’s Why Everyone Thinks Ekin-Su And Davide Are Engaged

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were rightfully crowned the winners of Love Island earlier this week, with a staggering 64% of the public vote. The pair have already arrived home, and have already filmed what is set to be a very chaotic Love Island: The Reunion episode. And just like one of us, Ekin has even been complaining on Twitter that Davide dragged her to the gym.

But even though they’ve only been together a matter of weeks in the villa, people are already speculating that Ekin and Davide are going to tie the knot. (If they ever do decide to get married, we want to be invited.) It’s all thanks to this TikTok, which appears to show a grid post of Ekin-Su’s hand wearing an engagement ring.

And we hate to break it to you, but this is just a cruel internet prank. There is no post on Ekin-Su’s Instagram of her wearing a ring, though we’d love to believe they decided to get married that quickly. (Come on, it would be very Ekin-Su.) We are still waiting for Ekin-Su and Davide’s eventual reality show, which will hopefully follow their relationship, engagement, marriage, etc, as they travel around Turkey and Italy.

We can hope for the future. But in the not-so-distant future, the next we’ll see of Davide and Ekin on screen is at Sunday’s reunion show which is set to be explosive. In fact, producers even reportedly had to get involved as an exchange between Casa Amor bombshells Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge was so heated.

A fan wrote on Twitter: 'Just been at the #LoveIsland reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down Summer made a comment about friends not being real friends on the outside, and Coco was trying to defend herself by saying “It was all banter”, kept going back and forth over the boys (Josh & Billy) for a fair few minutes, production obvs had no idea of context from podcast ep.’ (Coco had said some things about an attraction to fellow Casa Amor bombshell Josh Le Grove, who Summer was thought to be getting close to on the outside world, on a podcast.)