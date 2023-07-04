Casa Amor Bombshell Kodie Murphy Is Slammed By ‘Secret Girlfriend’

It appears another Islander is in hot water. Casa Amor bombshell Kodie Murphy has been exposed by his alleged girlfriend as he entered the villa last night.

The 20-year-old is said to have blindsided her following his appearance on the ITV2 dating show. When he entered Casa Amor, his alleged girlfriend says she was under the impression that they were still together.

She took to social media to express her hurt after he supposedly told her he was on a ‘work trip.’ Sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram and TikTok she wrote, ‘As some of you may know @KodieMurphy and I have been exclusive for some time and now I've come to find out this “work trip” he was going on was actually Casa Amor.’ She added, I couldn't feel more hurt and disrespected, Kodie you had plenty of time to tell me, however I hope you find what you're looking for". Before adding, ‘I wish you luck.’

Viewers had a lot to say about Kodie when they saw him on screen on Sunday after the recent revelations. One viewer wrote, ‘How embarrassing would it be for Kodie to leave his girlfriend for Casa Amor and not even make it into the main villa. Whilst another fan commented, ‘Kodie sitting there knowing he has a girlfriend at home is WILD.’ A third fan added, ‘Men are wicked,’ as he appeared on screen.

Kodie is a social media marketer from Birmingham who said the three traits he is looking for in a partner are loyalty, confidence, and independence. Fans have called these traits out as ‘hypocritical’ seeing as he seemingly blindsided his 'girlfriend'. When asked about which girl he has his eye on ahead of his Casa Amor entrance, Kodie named Jess Harding as his favourite. He revealed, 'Jess is my weak point as I do love a blonde.’

As he entered Casa Amor he seemed to be getting along well withKady McDermott, 27. However, fans were quick to call out the age gap between the pair insisting they would never work on the outside. A viewer wrote, ‘Koide is literally an infant compared to everyone else. There is no way he’s getting into the main villa.’ Whilst another said, ‘Kodie was 13 when Kady was in Love Island the first-time round.’