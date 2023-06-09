Bobby Brazier: Everything You Need To Know About The Actor And Strictly Contestant

Viewers of this year\s National Television Awards were brought to tears by Bobby Brazier’s emotional acceptance speech – and his dad Jeff Brazier’s even more emotional reaction to it – after he was awarded the NTA for Rising Star.

Speaking about his win afterwards, Bobby said, ‘I feel so privileged and I feel like I'm a very little part of this award. I'm blessed. My dad cried, I think I'm going to cry when I see him. I just want to go and give him a hug now to be honest. I just want to go and hand this award to my dad, because this is all because of him.’

At just 20 years old, Bobby already has a solid fanbase behind him - as evidenced by his NTA win since all the awards are voted for by the public - and is expected to gain a lot more with his upcoming stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

But who exactly is Bobby Brazier? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and model.

How old is Bobby Brazier?

Born 2 June 2003, Bobby is currently 20 years old.

How tall is Bobby Brazier?

Bobby stands at 1.87m or 6ft1.

Where is Bobby Brazier from?

Born in London, Bobby was raised in Harlow, Essex.

What does Bobby Brazier do for a living?

Bobby has essentially been in the spotlight since birth, starring in his mum Jade Goody’s reality TV series including Jade’s Salon, Just Jade and Jade’s Wedding from 2004-2009.

Following that, Bobby began a modelling career in 2019 at the age of 16 after being scouted whilst walking down the street. In January 2020, he made his runway debut modelling for Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week.

In September 2022, Bobby embarked on an acting career starring as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

What TV shows has Bobby Brazier starred in?

Bobby currently stars on EastEnders as Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Slater played by Kacey Ainsworth.

Freddie’s storylines have seen him stealing a fascinator to make his supposed half-sister Janet Mitchell happy, as well as working at the local fish and chip shop in order to raise money for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) after he is arrested for murder.

This Autumn/Winter, Bobby will be starring in the 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing alongside the show’s first-ever Love Island contestant Zara McDermott and actor Amanda Abbington meaning that he’ll be taking a break from EastEnders.

Who are Bobby Brazier’s parents?

Bobby is the son of presenter Jeff Brazier and reality star Jade Goody, known for being a contestant on Big Brother in 2002.

After she died in March 2009 from cervical cancer, Bobby was raised by his dad.

Does Bobby Brazier have any siblings?

Bobby has a younger brother called Freddie who is 19.

What is Bobby Brazier’s Instagram?