Bobby Brazier Paid An Important, Emotional Tribute To His Dad After Winning An NTA

EastEnders star and soon-to-be Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby Brazier brought the house down with his acceptance speech for the Best Newcomer NTA. There was one person he all but dedicated his award to – his dad Jeff Brazier.

‘I’ve been thinking about what I might say over the last couple of days, and it’s just become very, very, very, very obvious,’ Bobby said. ‘This has very, very, very, very little to do with me, and everything to do with my dad.’

He went on to credit Jeff with instilling a can-do mantra that got him to where he is today. ‘Over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say, ‘because I can’ it was a mantra or a motto of his. And him just saying that, ‘because I can,’ you know, why not?!’

In an interview with The Mirror after his win, Bobby added: 'I feel so privileged and I feel like I'm a very little part of this award. I'm blessed. My dad cried, I think I'm going to cry when I see him. I just want to go and give him a hug now to be honest. I just want to go and hand this award to my dad, because all because of him.'

This emotional and beautiful tribute to a parent feels particularly poignant due to the fact that Bobby lost his mum Jade Goody to cervical cancer. She died at the age of 27, and he was just 5 years old. In past interviews, he’s even heartbreakingly admitted that he doesn’t miss his mum, because ‘I don’t feel like I was with her long enough to miss her’.

Jade’s death threw Jeff, Bobby and his brother Freddie into the limelight, putting a huge pressure on what was undoubtedly a really difficult time as two young children adjusted to a life without their mum, and Jeff adjusted to parenting without Jade. But it seems like what grew throughout the ensuing years is an enduring and inspiring relationship between Jeff and Bobby, which is really beautiful to see. And important to acknowledge.

Jeff’s response in terms of love, support and pride in Bobby has been just as adorable and, well, sob-inducing.

‘I'm really proud of Bobby and the attitude he has had since he's been on EastEnders,’ he told The Mirror. ‘He's wanted to absorb as much from all the incredibly experienced actors around him. He's made a really good start to his career, and I can see he's proud of himself, too.’

He goes on to describe how it lights him up to see his son succeeding. ‘I can see every time I switch it on that he's got better. Every time I watch it I can see he's better in the terms of the layers. I'm no acting expert, I can't say how good he is, but I’m really proud of my son. He's had an opportunity and he's taken it.

‘I remember being told you live vicariously through your kids, I guess most parents do. When they start to achieve from a career point of view, it's special. He's made a mark and now he gets to have another very different experience.’

It seems that both Jeff and Bobby place an incredible amount of value on the influence that the other have had in their lives – the reciprocal pride a parent a child can have is a wonderful thing to see, particularly between two men who are openly sharing their feelings about their close and important relationships.