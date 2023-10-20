All The Weird Rules On Big Brother You Don’t Know About

During this week's nominations, Hallie Clarke and Olivia Young broke the Big Brother rules by attempting to tell each other who they voted for in code. After drawing out names on each other's backs, they were punished by spending an evening in the garden prison in the pouring rain – and they weren't very happy about it.

But as Big Brother pointed out, all housemates are told the rules before entering the house. Worse still, they know they are under 24 hour surveillance and Big Brother is always watching them.

It turns out there are even more rules than we realised on the show. I'm sure all house mates under the age of 50 will be devastated to know that you're not allowed to bring a walkman in with you, you're also forbidden from wearing a watch or speaking in a different language! Plus, whispering is strictly prohibited.

Want to know more about the rules to be on Big Brother? Here's the rest of the Big Brother rules, from the understandable to the downright strange...

What are the Big Brother rules?

All versions of Big Brother around the world have the same set of rules for house mates. They are as follows:

Housemates shall have no contact with the outside world.

All housemates must wear microphone lapels at all times, except when swimming or sleeping.

Conversations in the Diary Room should always stay confidential. No one should ever share such conversations with other houseguests unless told to do so.

Whispering inside the house is strictly prohibited. (Whispering is defined as talking too softly for a microphone to detect)

Housemates should never intimidate, threaten or act violently towards any other housemate.

Tasks are compulsory, but housemates may be permitted to refrain from participating where health or other reasons are accepted by Big Brother.

Speaking in another language aside from the official language used by the show is strictly prohibited.

The housemates should never deliberately break anything inside the house.

The housemates should never discuss anything related to the outside world. (Selectively enforced)

Covering or tampering microphones or cameras, writing secret messages, talking under hidden places (such as bedding, tables and beds) are strictly prohibited.

The Houseguests must leave the house immediately (after brief goodbyes) once evicted and immediately experience an interview with the host on live television.

Production has the sole discretion over what to broadcast and what not to broadcast.

The following items are forbidden inside the house: Drugs and narcotics

Personal medication (except in consultation with Big Brother)

Weapons

Watches

Money, check books, or credit/debit cards

Mobile/cell phones

TVs, Computers, or Gaming Devices

PalmPilots or electronic organisers

Agendas or diaries

Magazines

Books, aside from official religious texts

Pens or any similar writing implements (unless provided by Big Brother)

Paper or writing pads (unless provided by Big Brother)

Musical instruments (allowed in some countries)

Any ready-made games, such as playing cards (unless received from production)

Any item requiring electrical or battery power

Radios or walkmans

CDs or CD players

Clothes entirely white in colour, with prominent commercial logos (unless authorised), or messages to the outside world. These items will not be returned until the end of the game/if you're evicted from the Big Brother house.



