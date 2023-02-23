And Just Like That, Sam Smith’s Set To Star In The SATC Reboot

With the looks that they’ve been serving on red carpets over the past few weeks, Sam Smith seems like a natural fit for the fashion-forward world of Sex And The City and And Just Like That.
Clearly gunning for an EGOT, the ‘Unholy’ singer - who already has a Grammy and an Oscar to their name - has turned their hand to acting and is set to make their first appearance on the small screen in And Just Like That series two, which is currently filming in New York.
Sharing snaps from their trailer in a collar Insta Post with the official And Just Like That account, Sam didn’t spill much more about their upcoming role but safe to say fans are pretty excited.
One follower commented, 'Congratulations. How perfect for you, on the set of Just Like That with your fave, Sarah Jessica Parker. I see they’re pulling out all the stops to overcome their bad reviews from last season. You’ll give them a big boost' whilst another wrote, 'I CANNOT HANDLE THIS!'
What will Sam's role be in the show? Could they be performing (remember Liza Minelli's performance in the second film?) A guest on Carrie's podcast? A friend of Che's?
While we ponder, let's look back at some of the best celebrity cameos in Sex And The City…
Our Top 10 Sex And The City Cameos
Coming in at Number 10, it's TV presenter - and Sarah Jessica's Parker's real life BFF - Andy Cohen who appeared as a shoe salesman in series six.
An iconic cameo it many ways because not only did it feature a kiss between Carrie and Canadian singer Dawn - played by Alanis Morissette - during a game of spin the bottle, it marked the first appearance of Carrie's massive flower brooch.
She's currently the woman of the hour after her incredible role in The White Lotus, but before she was the dramatic Tanya, Jennifer Coolidge played the recently dumped Vanessa who throws a purse party after her break-up on SATC.
Ok, so technically she didn't appear in the SATC TV series but we couldn't not mention Jennifer Hudson as Carrie's loveable, purse-obsessed assistant Louise in the first film.
Rocker Jon Bon Jovi's character had a brief fling with Carrie after the pair met at therapy in series one.
Buffy actress Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in series three as a young Hollywood producer keen to turn Carrie's column into a film. Seeing as that never happened and the actress has opened up about her willingness to return to the franchise, maybe we'll be seeing her face alongside Sam Smith's...
Flaunting her abs in a bikini top and low rise skirt, Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell was one of the more surprising SATC cameos briefly playing Samantha Jones' posh friend Phoebe in series six.
Another film cameo but an absolute gem is Miley Cyrus' appearance in the second SATC film where she turns up to a red carpet event in the same dress as Samantha Jones.
Hiring Samantha Jones to do her PR, Lucy Liu played a dramatised version of herself in series four and was left fuming when Sam used her name to buy a limited edition Berkin bag. The looks that she served - both facially and fashion wise - in the episode were incredible btw.
Naturally the number one spot has to go to model Heidi Klum who iconically stepped over Carrie Bradshaw when she tripped over on the runway during a charity catwalk. Luckily, once the columnist is back on her feet Heidi is nothing but supportive and even gives her a high five.