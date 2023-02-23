And Just Like That, Sam Smith’s Set To Star In The SATC Reboot

Clearly gunning for an EGOT, the ‘Unholy’ singer - who already has a Grammy and an Oscar to their name - has turned their hand to acting and is set to make their first appearance on the small screen in And Just Like That series two, which is currently filming in New York.

Sharing snaps from their trailer in a collar Insta Post with the official And Just Like That account, Sam didn’t spill much more about their upcoming role but safe to say fans are pretty excited.

One follower commented, 'Congratulations. How perfect for you, on the set of Just Like That with your fave, Sarah Jessica Parker. I see they’re pulling out all the stops to overcome their bad reviews from last season. You’ll give them a big boost' whilst another wrote, 'I CANNOT HANDLE THIS!'

What will Sam's role be in the show? Could they be performing (remember Liza Minelli's performance in the second film?) A guest on Carrie's podcast? A friend of Che's?

While we ponder, let's look back at some of the best celebrity cameos in Sex And The City…