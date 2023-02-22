Is Sarah Michelle Gellar About To Return To The Sex And The City Universe?

Of the many cameos that littered SATC - Geri Halliwell, Heidi Klum, Lucy Liu - one you may have forgotten is Sarah Michelle Gellar. TheBuffy star appeared in season three episode ‘Escape From New York’ back in 2000, playing Debbie, a Hollywood development executive who pitches the idea of turning Carrie’s weekly column into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey (who also made a brief cameo in the episode).

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Sarah spoke about her appearance on SATC: ‘I was desperate to be on it. [ Creator ] Darren Starr had written me a couple roles and I couldn’t get out of Buffy to film and I was really upset.’

In the end, they made it work - and now Sarah had some ideas about where Debbie could be all these years later - and how she might reprise the role for And Just Like That...

‘I feel like the [ development ] girl, which is what she was then, is probably running a studio, and maybe she has a place to come back.’

Putting her return out into the universe, Sarah added, ‘Michael Patrick King, are you listening?’

Given that And Just Like That has a fondness for bringing back old characters, from Bitsy von Muffling to Susan Sharron - and of course, Aidan, who's been spotted all over the season two set, looking loved up with Carrie - surely there’s space for Sarah / Debbie to squeeze her way onto the cast list too?