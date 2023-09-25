Who Is Sex Education’s Bella Maclean?

If, like us, your weekend plans consisted of bingeing the entire fourth and final season of Sex Education, then you’ll have noticed plenty of new faces making an appearance on the series.

Obviously, there was the return of beloved cast members like Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley and Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, but we also couldn’t help but notice some newbies in the cast including Dan Levy (of Schitt’s Creek fame) as professor and author Laurie Nunn, Thaddea Graham as Otis’s sex therapist rival O and Bella Maclean as horse riding instructor and farmhand Jem.

But who is Bella Maclean and where might you have seen her before? Here’s everything you need to know about the actress.

Bella Maclean as Jem in Sex Education Season 4. Photo: Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

Who is Bella Maclean?

Bella Maclean is an actress who appears in the most recent series of Sex Education as Jem.

As well as two short films called Dragged Up and La La Means I Love You and the TV series Sex Education and Silent Witness, Bella is set to appear in the hotly anticipated Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals alongside David Tennant and Danny Dyer.

What has Bella Maclean been in?

Jem in Sex Education

When Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) drops out of school, his mum (Samantha Spiro) encourages him to take an apprenticeship at a farm, knowing his love of animals. Whilst Adam doesn’t immediately take to his new role, under the guidance of Jem aka Bella Maclean, he soon finds his place.

Sara Mendes in Silent Witness

Bella Maclean joined the cast of Silent Witness for series 26, playing Sara Mendes in the episode entitled Star. Sara is the sister of Fiona (Hannah Rae) who becomes a key suspect in the investigation into the death of businessman and former influencer Jay Prain (Lewis Griffiths).

Bella Maclean as Jim with Connor Swindells as Adam in Sex Education Season 4. Photo: Samuel Taylor/Netflix © 2023.

Where did Bella Maclean study?

Bella studied drama at Guildhall, graduating in 2020.

How old is Bella Maclean?

Born in 2000, Bella is 23 years old.

How tall is Bella Maclean?

Bella is 5ft 5 aka 1.65m in height.

Where is Bella Maclean from?

Bella has dual nationality for both Britain and America. She currently lives in London.

What is Bella Maclean’s Instagram?