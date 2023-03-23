Jilly Cooper’s ‘Rivals’ Is Coming To Disney+

Dubbed queen of the bonkbusters, Jilly Cooper's racy novels were the 80s answer to 50 Shades Of Grey.

And now, with the news Jilly Cooper’s bestseller ‘Rivals’ coming to our screens as part of a new Disney+ TV Adaptation, there's some big riding boots to fill.

Part of Jilly Cooper’s saucy 10-book ‘Rutshire Chronicles’ series, ‘Rivals’ follows members of England’s upper class as they fall in and out of bed with each other (and encounter drama along the way.)

Set in the ‘ruthless world of independent television in 1986’, the story follows two powerful men – ex-Olympic rider and Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black and his ambitious TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham – as they battle for control.

The book was published back in 1988, but Disney+ is promising to put a contemporary spin on the eight-part adaptation (likely dialling back on the very 80’s sexual politics.)

Who is the cast of Rivals?

With names from Sex Education, Doctor Who and The Inbetweeners, the cast of 'Rivals' is looking impressive.

Alex Hassell is Rupert Campbell-Black

Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth) will lead the show in the role of charismatic antihero Rupert Campbell-Black.

Talking about the casting, Jilly said ‘The minute we met with Alex we knew he’d perfectly embody my all-time hero, the iconic, racy, ruthless, and devastatingly handsome Rupert Campbell-Black.’

David Tennant

David Tennant (Doctor Who) will appear in the show as Tony Baddingham, controller of the independent TV franchise Corinium Television.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer (EastEnders) will play self-made electrics millionaire Freddie Jones.

Lisa McGrillis

Lisa McGrillis (Maternal) will star as Freddie's social climbing wife Valerie, who finds herself victim to Rutshire snobbery.

Bella Maclean

Bella Maclean (Sex Education) will appear as Taggie, the ‘strong-willed’ eldest daughter of Maud O’Hara and Declan, who keeps an eye on her sister Caitlin.

Catriona Chandler

Catriona Chandler (Enola Holmes 2) will star as Caitlin, Taggie's wild younger sister.

Victoria Smurfit

Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon A Time) is taking on the role of former actress Maud O'Hara. Maud is described as the 'fickle wife' of husband Declan, as well as mum to Taggie and Caitlin.

Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner (Poldark) will star as TV Presenter Declan O'Hara, who vows to wage revenge against Lord Tony Baddingham after business promises fall through.

Oliver Chris

Oliver Chris (The Crown) will be playing the 'preening and self-entered' TV Presenter James Vereker.

Katherine Parkinson

Katherine Parkinson (Humans) will appear as Lizzie Vereker, a romantic novelist who finds herself overlooked by her TV star husband, James.

Claire Rushbrook

Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) will star as Lady Monica Baddingham, Tony's 'dependable, upper-crust' wife.

Luke Pascqualino

Luke Pasqualino (Skins) will be playing the charming Basil 'Bas' Baddingham, Tony's charming younger brother and owner of the town's most buzzy social spot.

Nafessa Williams

US actress Nafessa (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody) will star in the series as American TV executive Cameron Cook, who is brought in to produce Declan's new prime-time show - only to find herself trapped between 'the two powerful men who deeply underestimate her, at their peril.'

Rufus Jones

Rufus Jones (Home) will appear as Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stratton.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack (The Inbetweeners) will star as Sarah Stratton, the new wife of Paul. With buckets full of ambition, Sarah isn't afraid to use her looks to climb her way to the top.

When is 'Rivals' being released?

Disney+ has confirmed that filming for Jilly Cooper's TV adaptation has begun to take place in the UK.

There's no release date yet, but a rumoured that a 2024 premiere is looking likely.

Where can I watch the trailer for 'Rivals'?

No trailer has been released as of yet.

Are there any pictures of 'Rivals'?