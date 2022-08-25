Barbie Ferreira Has Announced She Won’t Be Returning For Euphoria Season Three

Euphoria was the HBO instant cult classic that spawned its own copycat aesthetic and completely subverted the typical teen drama genre, with graphic depictions of drug abuse and some very NSFW sex scenes, but back in March reports surfaced that a number of the cast had lodged complaints with SAG-AFTRA – the Screen Actors Union – over a ‘toxic’ working environment, with one of the show’s stars in particular clashing with creator Sam Levinson.

Now Barbie Ferreira, who played the much loved Katherine Hernandez on the show, has announced she’s quitting, writing on Instagram, ‘After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye.

‘I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.’

The tone of the message, accompanied by an artwork by fellow cast member Hunter Schafer (who plays trans student Jules Vaughn), as well as her pointed assertion she’s ‘having’ to say goodbye, indicates that Barbie is no more thrilled about leaving the show than we are.

Rebutting the March allegations that things behind the scenes were ‘a mess’ and that cast weren’t permitted meal or toilet breaks, producers said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised.’