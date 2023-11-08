Hang on, Aidan’s On Screen Ex-Wife Is Married To Berger IRL?!

Warning: spoilers ahead for the episode nine of And Just Like That season two.

We’ve been obsessed with the casting for And Just Like That this season. Many love interests from Sex and the City have reappeared as different characters, creating a fun revolving door into the show’s universe.

The latest crossover, though, is the casting of Rosemarie DeWitt as Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy. Fans are loving the fact that in real life, DeWitt is married to none other than Ron Livingston, aka Jack Berger – Carrie’s infamous ex who broke up with her by Post-It note and made us all feel comparatively better about our own break ups.

More than that, this isn’t DeWitt’s first foray into the show’s wider universe. Fans have pointed out that she also briefly appeared in a season six episode as Fern, Miranda’s colleague who points out the difficulty of juggling motherhood and work. Pretty meta, right?

‘Aidan's ex-wife being married to jack 'post-it note' berger irl is too good’ one fan tweeted, while another asked ‘Will Berger make an appearance?’. We feel like it’s unlikely, but it seems like anything goes in the Sex and the City/And Just Like That universe – so we wouldn’t rule it out completely.

One fan has referred to DeWitt’s appearance as ‘stunt casting’, which is a fair assessment and we love it.

That said, her character is way more than a stunt – it provides a lot of context and answers to questions that fans have been asking for years. From previous episodes and Sex and the City 2, we already knew that Kathy is an interior designer and married Aidan, having three sons with him.

As this season has unfolded, we’ve learned that Aidan and Kathy divorced, and he moved to Virginia with his children. But this week, we see Kathy on screen for the first time, as her and Carrie sit down together.

She airs a huge fan concern pretty quickly by warning Carrie not to hurt Aidan again, for the good of her three sons, who are now involved in their relationship this time. While we see Aidan act indignant at her involvement, after everything that has transpired between Carrie and Aidan in the past it’s arguably fair enough to ask for there to be no more drama. Whether that’s what actually happens is another question. We do have two more episodes to go, after all.

During Kathy and Carrie’s chat, we don’t find out why Kathy and Aidan split, but we do see Kathy's shock when Carrie admits that she’s looking for a bigger apartment in order to better host the boys if they were to visit.