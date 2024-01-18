All The Best Memes About The Traitors

One of the best things about The Traitors is how seriously we all take watching it. People are cancelling plans, bailing on friends and wishing away their weekends just so Wednesday night will roll around faster and we can find out who's been banished, murdered and betrayed.

Series one of the BBC gameshow was an astronomical hit, but series two has raised the bar even higher. We've attended Queen Diane's fake funeral, we've watched Traitors Paul and Harry send Ash and Miles to an early grave, and we've witnessed the remaining contestants confidently accuse and banish the wrong people.

It's just a great TV show. And it's hard to think of anything else that's had such widespread appeal in recent times – enough to become appointment television and bring in more than ten million viewers each night.

It's success is, for the most part, down to the show's incredible host Claudia Winkleman and its endlessly entertaining roster of contestants. And because it's a brilliant game. If you're finding the days between episodes unbearably long, then luckily we have an internet full of memes to enjoy. Here are the best ones so far.