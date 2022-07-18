Aftersun Viewers Complain To Ofcom After Ekin-Su Was ‘Slut-Shamed’

by Grazia |

Love Island Aftersun viewers have complained to Ofcom after claiming Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was slut-shamed on the show. On Love Island, it’s been implied that something happened in bed between Ekin-Su and one of the Casa Amor men, George Tasker - though Ekin-Su has denied this, telling her current partner Davide Sanclimenti that nothing happened. George has changed his story a few times, but he has since reportedly told Ekin-Su’s Instagram account handlers that nothing happened.

On last night's episode of Aftersun, the panel - consisting of comedian Darren Harriott, singer Tom Grennan and radio presenter Sian Welby - discussed whether anything happened between George and Ekin. But it was the comments from comedian Darren Harriott which viewers found particularly distasteful. ‘She says her hand never turned, but her hand did - possibly her wrist,' he said. Some viewers have also criticised presenter Laura Whitmore for encouraging the discussion.

Ekin-Su's Twitter account - which is ran by either her family or friends - tweeted: ‘The fact that the slut shaming is being passed off as banter and good television is very concerning at this rate #LoveIsland’ It was in the replies to this tweet that one user said they complained to Ofcom, and encouraged others to do so. Others then said they had complained to the watchdog too.

Another user tweeted: ‘AND it’s everyone who’s laughing at Davide and the boys comments, everyone who is entertaining George’s 5 minutes of fame that are making it so much worse than it is, Ofcom will be busy tonight hearing from all of us, Ekin-Su is not alone #loveisland’

Ekin-Su's Instagram account also posted a statement - along with the accounts of other islanders - pleading for people to stop trolling. 'Love Island is an interactive TV show where opinions, discussions and debate are welcome in equal measure to displays of support, love and kindness,' the statement read. 'Although we have never met, we stand together today united against the hate messages and insults that some viewers seem to think is acceptable to throw at our friends, sons, daughters and family members. Your hate has no place on our pages or in society in general. This post is being shared across contestants social media pages at the same time and love island fan related pages as a sign of unity and denouncement of hate'.

On tonight’s Love Island, a preview clip shown at the end of Aftersun suggested that Ekin-Su and Davide might be over. 'I'm done! I'm done and I mean that,’ Ekin tells the girls before breaking down in tears.