A Definitive List Of The Best Christmas Movies On Disney+

There are so many incredible things to enjoy over December, be it quality time with family and friends, the endless food on offer or of course gift-giving (and receiving), but for us, nothing makes us feel quite as festive as a good Christmas film.
But there are A LOT out there, so it can be hard to navigate across the streaming platforms and eventually the endless scrolling leaves you re-watching Love Actually (actually quite problematic) or The Holiday (there's only so many times you can watch it).
Luckily, for all you Disney+ users out there, we've got you covered, for this is the definitive list of all the best Christmas films available on the streaming service.
The Best Christmas Movies on Disney+
A surprising favourite for many, The Muppet Christmas Carol is one of the OG adaptations of the Charles Dickens' classic. It's actually celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Feel old yet? The version with Jim Carey is also available on Disney+ but it's just not the same.
The first Home Alone film starring Macaulay Culkin was such a success that it spawned five subsequent spinoffs - all of which are available on Disney+. Whilst the first is definitely the most iconic, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York is a VERY strong sequel. 'Keep the change ya filthy animals!'
Apparently the secret to a successful Christmas film in the '90s was a small child with a bowl cut... Despite a dark start, The Santa Clause is a hidden gem of a festive film and definitely one to add to the list. Watch all the subsequent sequels on Disney+, including The Santa Clauses, a 2022 series that saw Tim Allen reprise his iconic role.
This heart-warming comedy is perfect for the day after the Christmas party, when all you want to do is curl up on the sofa and eat mince pies. Starring Anna Kendrick as the titular character, Noelle is all about how Kris Kringle's daughter is forced to step in and save Christmas when her older brother Nick (Bill Hader) goes missing.
Is it a Christmas film? Is it a Halloween film? Who knows. Is it acceptable to watch it at both times of the year? Yes of course. Shake up your Christmas viewing with this eerie classic from Tim Burton.
Another Christmas film, another '90s haircut - but this time the fringe belongs to the adorable Mara Wilson of Matilda fame. You can also watch the original Miracle on 34th Street on Disney+ but we have a soft spot for this version.
A hidden gem, this modern Cinderella-esque tale is a great one to watch with the family. Plus, it stars Isla Fisher. Need we say anymore?
Yes, it may have been panned by critics but this film is actually our guilty pleasure. It fun, light and frothy - everything you need from a Christmas film. You've even got a pink wig-wearing Keira Knightley.