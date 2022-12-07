A Definitive List Of The Best Christmas Movies On Disney+

There are so many incredible things to enjoy over December, be it quality time with family and friends, the endless food on offer or of course gift-giving (and receiving), but for us, nothing makes us feel quite as festive as a good Christmas film.

But there are A LOT out there, so it can be hard to navigate across the streaming platforms and eventually the endless scrolling leaves you re-watching Love Actually (actually quite problematic) or The Holiday (there's only so many times you can watch it).

Luckily, for all you Disney+ users out there, we've got you covered, for this is the definitive list of all the best Christmas films available on the streaming service.