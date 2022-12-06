Apparently There’s A Sequel To The Holiday Coming Next Year

Just when you thought all your Christmas wishes were coming early with the news there would be a sequel (of sorts) to Love, Actually, nearly two decades after the original classic hit cinemas, then have we got some good news for you.

The OTHER best Christmas film of all time, The Holiday, has also reportedly been confirmed for a round two, with OG cast Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black all on board.

First released in 2006, the festive rom com filled a gap which we didn’t know needed filling, three years after Love, Actually first carved the niche for twinkly British Christmas films populated by an ensemble cast. According to a telly insider, ‘The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.’

‘It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up,’ the source told The Sun. ‘It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming – just what everyone wants for Christmas.’

As if the original story of two transatlantic couples finding love on opposite sides of the pond during unlikely house-sitting escapades didn’t tug on your heart-strings, the return of the OG cast – now all in their late 40s and early 50s, will shine a much-appreciated spotlight on older romance. Rather than follow a new narrative of younger characters, say, using the same house-sitting website, or Graham’s (Jude Law) daughters Sophie and Olivia, the decision to catch up with the glamorous youngsters from the early noughties in their middle age is just the cockle-warmer we need at Christmas.