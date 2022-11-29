The Internet Reacts To THAT White Lotus Twist

Season 1 Episode 5 of The White Lotus left fans with their jaws dropped to the ground – and the internet has a lot to say about that shocking final scene...

Midway through the second season, new bombshell Jack enters the luxury hotel. Played by Leo Woodall, the strapping Essex chap is supposedly Quentin's (Tom Hollander) nephew.

But after hitting it off with Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), he briefly leaves for a moment to “do something for his uncle” – before Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) discovers him having sex with Quentin.

Not quite the family reunion we had in mind...

And it turns out that Leo was just as shocked about the cliffhanger as everyone else – admitting that he didn’t know about the scene until after he had signed onto the part, saying “I’d been told I might have a rumble and tumble with a couple of characters, but I didn’t know who.”

Opening up in an interview with Variety, Leo said ‘When I found out about the scene, I was speechless for a while. I’m a huge fan of Tom [ Hollander ] , and when I heard that he was going to be playing my uncle, I thought, ‘That is unreal.’ And then when I found out that I was going to shag him as well – that was kind of surreal.’

And in case you were intrigued about the ins and outs of shooting such an up close and personal scene, Leo revealed that the pair were sprayed up and down with “oily things” to make them look sweaty, and that it was a closed set during filming – with the duo working closely with intimacy coordinators.

And it looks like Leo's family will be just as shocked as us viewers at home, after he admitted he told his dad not to allow his six year old brother to watch it, but hasn’t ‘told a single soul about it, because I want to see their faces.’

It was certainly a move none of us saw coming either – and Twitter had a lot to say about the very unexpected family gathering.

One fan joked about the ‘weird family,’ whilst another questioned Tom Hollander’s role in the scene, writing “If this dude shows up in something you’re watching then things are about to get weird.”

And fans had a lot to say about the second series of White Lotus as a whole – which has already seen viewership jump 67 per cent after social media caught wind of the dramatic going-ons.

One viewer wrote, ‘It scares me that people who say nothing happens in an episode of White Lotus could also be selected for jury duty one day,’ while another added 'White Lotus is great because every time you think you know what’s going on and understand the characters motivation, a wrinkle is thrown in that changes everything.'

And in true Twitter fashion, one fan perfectly summed up the most integral part of any viewing experience – the social media debrief.