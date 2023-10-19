Here Are The Best Airbnbs In Liverpool

Oh Liverpool, the real city that never sleeps, how we love you. A weekend in Liverpool is truly what you make of it, whether you want a culture-rich break wandering art galleries and famous musical haunts, or a night of debauchery frequenting the endless clubbing options. But where to stay? Among the many hotel options are an array of luxurious Airbnbs that offer a greater air of independence to your stay. Here, we've whittled them down to the absolute best Airbnbs in Liverpool - whether you're travelling up as a big group or just fancy a charming weekend in the friendliest city in the UK.
While you're up north, you'll find an incredible array of independent restaurants that offer truly unique dishes you'll be drooling of days after. Pro tip, check out Independent Liverpool for all the newest offerings and quirky things going on in the city.
But now, for the main event, here's the best Airbnbs in Liverpool...
The best Airbnbs in Liverpool
Description
This modern apartment offers incredible views of Liverpool's iconic skyline, and is ideally
Pros
- Superhost
- Certified rare find (usually booked up)
- Ideally located in city centre
- Free cancellation
- Free parking
- Private balcony
- Skyline views
Cons
- Usually booked up, so book ahead!
Description
This chic apartment is ideally located nearby the Tate Museum and the Albert Dock. The perfect
Pros
- Superhost
- Certified rare find (usually booked up)
- Budget price point
- Garden access
- Free parking
- Pets allowed
Cons
- Apartment building has legally required ventilation, which some guests say can be noisy.
Description
Quest Apartment Hotels is Australasia’s largest and fastest growing apartment hotel operator with
Pros
- Superhost
- Certified rare find (usually booked up)
- Ideal location
- Luggage drop off allowed
- Lift
Cons
- Refundable booking option is more expensive
Description
For a truly unique experience, check out this houseboat based in Albert Dock. Sitting in the
Pros
- Superhost
- Certified rare find (usually booked up)
- Completely unique experience
- Walk-in wardrobe
- Panoramic views of the marina
Cons
- More confined space
Description
Located in the Georgian Quarter, this two-bedroom converted coach house has plenty of space and
Pros
- Superhost
- Discounted rate right now
- Scored highly on location
- Great for groups of friends
- Free parking
Cons
- Moderate price point
Description
This huge suite sleeps 24 guests, the perfect option for large groups to get away for a hen party
Pros
- Perfect for big groups
- Superhost
- Close to shopping, restaurants and nightclubs
- Guests treated to Prosecco on arrival
- Complimentary continental breakfast
- Bluetooth sound system
- Private bar
Cons
- Higher price point
Pros
- Superhost
- Best value rate right now
- Free cancellation (subject to date)
- Great for big groups
- Ideal location
- Free parking
- Pets allowed
Cons
- Wifi not included
Description
If you fancy exploring Liverpool outside the city centre (which as a scouser, I'd recommend) Lark
Pros
- Guests rate this location 5 stars
- Superhost
- Great value rate right now
- Plenty of parking
- Perfect for large groups
- Private garden
- Indoor fireplace
Cons
- Outside city centre
- 10 guests will be on beds, 7 on sofa beds
9. Colwyn House
Description
Another option outside the city centre, Colwyn House is located nearby Edge Lane retail park and
Pros
- Superhost
- Close to Liverpool and Everton football clubs
- Budget price point
- Free parking
- Indoor fireplace
- Private patio
Cons
- Outside city centre