Here Are The Best Airbnbs In Liverpool

For a fun weekend away in the former capital of culture...

by Georgia Aspinall |
Published
City view apartment in Liverpool City Centre
Georgian Quarter Apartment
Quest Studio Apartment
Houseboat in Albert Dock
City Centre Loft
Manhattan Suite Party Apartment
Georgian Townhouse
Lark Lane Apartment
Oh Liverpool, the real city that never sleeps, how we love you. A weekend in Liverpool is truly what you make of it, whether you want a culture-rich break wandering art galleries and famous musical haunts, or a night of debauchery frequenting the endless clubbing options. But where to stay? Among the many hotel options are an array of luxurious Airbnbs that offer a greater air of independence to your stay. Here, we've whittled them down to the absolute best Airbnbs in Liverpool - whether you're travelling up as a big group or just fancy a charming weekend in the friendliest city in the UK.

While you're up north, you'll find an incredible array of independent restaurants that offer truly unique dishes you'll be drooling of days after. Pro tip, check out Independent Liverpool for all the newest offerings and quirky things going on in the city.

But now, for the main event, here's the best Airbnbs in Liverpool...

The best Airbnbs in Liverpool

1. City view apartment in Liverpool City Centre

Price: £166

Description

This modern apartment offers incredible views of Liverpool's iconic skyline, and is ideally

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Certified rare find (usually booked up)
  • Ideally located in city centre
  • Free cancellation
  • Free parking
  • Private balcony
  • Skyline views

Cons

  • Usually booked up, so book ahead!
Price: £166

2. Georgian Quarter Apartment

Price: £95 per night

Description

This chic apartment is ideally located nearby the Tate Museum and the Albert Dock. The perfect

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Certified rare find (usually booked up)
  • Budget price point
  • Garden access
  • Free parking
  • Pets allowed

Cons

  • Apartment building has legally required ventilation, which some guests say can be noisy.
Price: £95 per night

3. Quest Studio Apartment

Price: £83

Description

Quest Apartment Hotels is Australasia’s largest and fastest growing apartment hotel operator with

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Certified rare find (usually booked up)
  • Ideal location
  • Luggage drop off allowed
  • Lift

Cons

  • Refundable booking option is more expensive
Price: £83

4. Houseboat in Albert Dock

Price: £145

Description

For a truly unique experience, check out this houseboat based in Albert Dock. Sitting in the

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Certified rare find (usually booked up)
  • Completely unique experience
  • Walk-in wardrobe
  • Panoramic views of the marina

Cons

  • More confined space
Price: £145

5. City Centre Loft

Price: £116

Description

Located in the Georgian Quarter, this two-bedroom converted coach house has plenty of space and

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Discounted rate right now
  • Scored highly on location
  • Great for groups of friends
  • Free parking

Cons

  • Moderate price point
Price: £116

6. Manhattan Suite Party Apartment

Price: £950

Description

This huge suite sleeps 24 guests, the perfect option for large groups to get away for a hen party

Pros

  • Perfect for big groups
  • Superhost
  • Close to shopping, restaurants and nightclubs
  • Guests treated to Prosecco on arrival
  • Complimentary continental breakfast
  • Bluetooth sound system
  • Private bar

Cons

  • Higher price point
Price: £950

7. Georgian Townhouse

Price: £410

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Best value rate right now
  • Free cancellation (subject to date)
  • Great for big groups
  • Ideal location
  • Free parking
  • Pets allowed

Cons

  • Wifi not included
Price: £410

8. Lark Lane Apartment

Price: £135

Description

If you fancy exploring Liverpool outside the city centre (which as a scouser, I'd recommend) Lark

Pros

  • Guests rate this location 5 stars
  • Superhost
  • Great value rate right now
  • Plenty of parking
  • Perfect for large groups
  • Private garden
  • Indoor fireplace

Cons

  • Outside city centre
  • 10 guests will be on beds, 7 on sofa beds
Price: £135

9. Colwyn House

Price: £90

Description

Another option outside the city centre, Colwyn House is located nearby Edge Lane retail park and

Pros

  • Superhost
  • Close to Liverpool and Everton football clubs
  • Budget price point
  • Free parking
  • Indoor fireplace
  • Private patio

Cons

  • Outside city centre
Price: £90

