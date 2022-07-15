The Best Airbnb Venues To Host A Luxury Hen Party In The UK

A hen do is great for getting the girls together and letting your hair down. This year, we need that more than ever - but we don't necessarily have the budget for a wild European getaway.
So, why not ditch the crowds, gather your girl gang and spend a long weekend in one of these luxurious and dreamy Airbnb rentals, rated best for hen parties in the UK? You don't have to venture abroad to have fun, staycations can be just as exciting for hen parties - especially when you're renting the best Airbnbs for hen parties specifically.
So, sit back and take a scroll to discover these amazing Airbnbs for hen party luxury. They sleep 12-17 people and are all located in the UK...
The best Airbnb's for luxury hen parties:
DISCOVER: The Best Airbnb's For Hen Parties
Worlingham, Beccles, Suffolk - £2300 per night (Sleeps: 17)This incredible Georgian country house is set beside not one but two lakes, and would be an idyllic venue to host an actual wedding, let alone a hen party. But if you're after fully-fledged luxury for your hen do, this is the place for you.
This example bedroom is one of 16!
With a tennis court, an outdoor pool, and enough land to host your own garden party, you wouldn't even need to visit the nearest town. So, stock up the food cupboards and bring your best cocktail dress. Who needs sticky dance floors anyway?
Bedford, Bedfordshire - £830 per night (Sleeps: 16+)Whether you opt for a quiet, luxurious night-in with the girls, or invite your whole extended family to have a pre-nuptial vacation, this house is a great option.
The quintessential Georgian house has charming interiors and boasts roaring fires and plenty of living space, which can be candlelit to create a romantic and relaxing atmosphere.
You definitely won't be stuck with nothing to do, the house has a home cinema, a croquet-and-tennis lawn, a swimming pool, a third of acre of garden and a piano.
Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK - £660 per night (Sleeps: 12)The house is set in five acres of garden - shared with the owners' farmhouse - and you will have access to the tennis lawn and indoor pool.
Located in the picturesque Stonor Valley - 10 minutes from Henley-on-Thames. More can be said, though, for the stunning interiors - high ceilings with original beams running throughout, open living space with comfortable seating, and tall glass doors located on the face of the building.
Enjoy the open fire and peaceful country surroundings, the luxury double beds or get the party started in the spacious social area. All the amenities you will need for a great time are offered to you.
Brighton, East Sussex - £250-£650 per night (Sleeps: 16)Stay in Brighton's thriving city centre in this luxury townhouse with sea views, just seconds from the beach and the city's nightlife.
This property has five bedrooms, a large kitchen/social area and a Hollywood-inspired dressing room for getting ready for a big night out.
If you want to hit the bars and nightclubs in Brighton, you will ease your hangover by staying at this central property close to restaurants, and breathe in the fresh sea air.
East Cottingwith, Yorkshire - £250 per night (Sleeps: 12)If you're after more rustic experience, celebrate your hen party by renting out these three Wild Harvest tipis in Yorkshire. The site has views across the flat open country-side and is idyllic in the warmer seasons.
Each Tipi comes with a wood-burner, duvets, cotton bedding, coir carpet and candlabra. There is a outdoor kitchenette with hob, cool box and crockery/cutlery/pans, a shower onsite and a loo within 60 seconds walk - 'luxury' for camping standards, and whole lot of fun.
Brighton, East Sussex - £493pn (Sleeps: 16)For brides-to-be who love dressing up, or whose wedding is set to be themed, this Alice in Wonderland themed house in Brighton is the perfect place to spend a mini-break in the lead up to the big day.
Located in Brighton, the house has views of the sea, five luxurious bedrooms and a large kitchen/living area with an Enchanted table.
Every corner of the house hides a reference to Lewis Carroll's tales, complete with a Madhatter's tea party set. If you want to immerse yourself in a magical story, while celebrating the next chapter in your life, the Wonderland House is the place to go.
Cannington, Somerset - £1250 per night (Sleeps 16+)This 16th century building is full of elegance and grandeur. It is located in a quiet village in Somerset and has a beautiful garden that wraps around the property.
Who said hen parties have to be a one night affair? Book a long weekend to enjoy all that this house has to offer. Not to mention that nursing a hangover in this setting would be a treat.