Some Of The Queen’s Most Memorable Quotes

Throughout her time as the longest-serving British monarch, the Queen remained calm and collected - and over the years, has given plenty of wisdom, along with some very witty one-liners. After her death at the age of 96, we take a look at some of her best, and most memorable, quotes.
I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.
Like all the best families, [the Royal Family] have our share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters and of family disagreements.
If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am.
We all need to get the balance right between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock.
Grief is the price we pay for love.
When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.
It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the hard progress of humankind.
I have to be seen to be believed.
I know of no single formula for success. But over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together.
It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.
Was your favourite on the list?
READ MORE: An A-Z Guide To Dressing Like The Queen