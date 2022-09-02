What Are The Fire Signs Of The Zodiac? Here’s The Leo, Aries, Sagittarius Traits You Need To Know

There is something so fulfilling about reading your astrological birth chart, understanding all of your defining personality traits on a deeper level and ultimately, for me at least, using it to justify all of your bad behaviour. I know, I know, that’s not what astrology is all about… but hey, if you can blame perpetually ghosting exes on being an Aquarius rather than say, going to therapy to figure it out, you’re obviously going to do that, right?

Ironically, ghosting someone is the exact opposite bad behaviour a fire sign might choose in the wake of a break-up. Why would they avoid confrontation when they could simply… fight? But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, there’s a lot more to dive into before we get to fire signs flagrant tempers.

What are the fire signs of the zodiac?

Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are the three fire signs of the zodiac. According to IvyRose Holistic, there are 12 signs of the zodiac in total, the 12 sun signs being divided into the four groups: Air, Earth, Fire and Water. The groups are sometimes called 'triplicities' because each group contains three sun signs.

‘People born under the fire signs of Leo, Sagittarius and Aries are often described as out-going, enthusiastic, and often dramatic,' IvyRose explains. ‘They frequently prefer to do things on a grand scale and/or may be described as having a “larger than life” personalities.

‘Fire signs are broadly considered to be intuitive, hence they make quick decisions based largely on gut-instinct or sensitivity to their emotional guidance. That does not necessarily imply “quiet, peaceful, intuitive” personality types. On the contrary, many fire sign people are impulsive in the sense of being given to sudden bursts of action-packed enthusiasm for pursuits or activities they enjoy or believe to be worthwhile. Periods of high-energy, sometimes to the point of burn-out reflect the element of fire itself.’

What are Leo traits?

Leos tend to be ambitious, creative, flamboyant and love attention. They can be stubborn and resist change, but they are also compassionate and natural leaders with big hearts. Leos are known for their generosity of time and money, with a charming energy that attracts others too them because of a natural self-assurance.

What are Aries traits?

While most known for being angry, Aries traits go far beyond the wild-tempered (although, they are). They are typically courageous, honest and driven, with a self-assertiveness that can be intimidating to others. On the downside, they can be moody and blunt with an impatient temper.

What are Sagittarius traits?

Another charmed sign, those with Sagittarius placements are known to be loyal, compassionate and smart. They draw others in with their unique nature and talents, with a notable empathy that makes them great friends. However, like Aries they can also be blunt and careless, sometimes judgemental too.

What are fire signs most compatible with: air, water or earth?