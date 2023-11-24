These Personalised Books Are In The Black Friday Sale – And They’re The Present My Kids Love Most

One of the loveliest gifts I've ever been given for my children? A personalised book. I – and my children – loved it so much that it was the first of many. So, I'm very pleased to say that Wonderbly, the creator of said boos, has taken 25% off all its books in the Black Friday sale.

For the uninitiated, Wonderbly books are lovely stories that can be personalised, so not only does the name of the child appear in the books but also a character that looks like them (there are lots to choose from). In some of the books, you can even choose which characteristics you would like to highlight. And in the front of some books, you can also write a personalised message.

I'm a big fan - my son has several Wonderbly books, and our favourite is the I'm A Name O'Saurus book and he loves seeing himself running around dressed as a dinosaur. We also bought a Wonderbly book (as I know many parents have) when I was expecting his sibling, trying to introduce the idea in the nicest way possible. We bought the 'A New Sibling For You' book.

The books aren't just for kids - there are some that celebrate the relationships between kids and parents or even a new version that can feature three generations. They're a great gift for parents and grandparents to share with their little ones, too. This Christmas I've got my eye on the Grandma, Mummy/Daddy and Me range.

The books aren't cheap because they're lovingly made and so the 25% off deal this Black Friday is well worth a look if getting one for a family member or friend is on your to-do-list.

SHOP: Best Wonderbly Books To Buy This Black Friday