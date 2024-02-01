SKIMS’ New Maternity Range Is Dropping Tonight, And It’s Bound To Sell Out

The devil works hard, but Kim Kardashian works harder. Hot off the heels of a killer Valentine's collection and collab with Lana Del Rey, Kim K's underwear brand is back with yet another launch - more SKIMS maternity solutions than you could possibly imagine.

First launched in 2020, the initial maternity range caused quite the fuss, leading Kim to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend her decision, much to the delight of pregnant people everywhere. Designed to support and provide comfort (not slim, as naysayers might assume), SKIMS' announced the news of its plans to expand the collection on Instagram, and it drops at 12pm ET on 1 February (which is 5pm here in the UK).

Designed with a sheer layer for your bump, SKIMS maternity shapewear provides support to help with carrying extra weight (great news for your lower back), while the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling. The leggings can also be worn post-delivery and for caesarean recovery.

Kim previously explained, 'We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself.'

Available in six colourways and sizes XXS - 4X, SKIMS really is the MVP of the shapewear world.

The collection includes maternity high-waisted leggings, a nursing tank top, a pumping bralette, a nursing bralette, a slip dress and more. Made from the signature buttery soft SKIMS 'Fits Everybody' fabric, each product stretches to twice its size without losing shape, meaning it can be worn for bump and beyond.

Browse the full range below, and get ready to add your favourite bits to your basket when the collection drops this evening.