Princes William and Harry were reunited again this week when they followed behind their late grandmother’s coffin as it travelled through the streets of London to Westminster Hall.

Walking alongside the princes was their father, the new King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and brothers Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Camilla, the new Queen Consort, Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex travelled behind the procession by car to the Abbey, where they met other members of the royal family including Princess Beatrice and Zara Phillips.

Notable – but not at all surprising – by their absence were Kate and William’s young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who only turned four this year. Whether or not they’ll all attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September remains to be seen. Back in April only Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, attended the memorial for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey, with Louis staying at home. It’s also currently unknown whether Harry’s children, 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet, will fly over from the US to attend the funeral.

So, royal or otherwise, should young children go to funerals? ‘When deciding if a young child in your family should come to a funeral, the most important thing to consider is – does the child or young person want to go?,’ says a spokesperson from Cruse, the bereavement charity. ‘Going to a funeral can help children understand the finality of death. Saying goodbye with family and friends may help them process their grief.

‘There are some things you can do before the funeral to help prepare your child. By letting them know what to expect, it can help ease any anxiety they may feel. You should explain what the funeral is for and what will happen, whilst also letting them know that there are no set feelings they should have during the ceremony.

‘You may want to ask someone you both trust to help during the ceremony. They can explain to them what is happening, and take them out if they want to leave. But also let them know that they can change their mind, even at the last minute.’

Prince William, who was 15 and Harry 12 when their walked behind their mother, the late Princess of Wales’s, coffin has said of that moment: ‘It was one of the hardest things I have ever done. But if I had been in floods of tears the entire way round how would that have looked? I am a very private person, and it was not easy. There was a lot of noise, a lot of crying, a lot of wailing, people were throwing stuff, people were fainting.’