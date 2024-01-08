This Brilliant Puddle Suit Helps My Kids Burn Off Energy All Winter Long – And It’s 70% Off

There's a Venn diagram, where hellish winter weather and a child's unquenchable energy collide and in the middle of it is a parent, tearing their hair out... that's where puddle suits come in.

As with everything parenting, there's a LOT of choice when it comes to outdoor clothing. For when a raincoat just won't do, opt for a puddle suit instead. Designed to keep them warm and dry from head to toe, they're a wet weather saviour for many busy parents.

In case you're really busy, I can keep it short - this is the Regatta Puddle Suit that both my kids have worn in torrential rain, continued to play and come inside dry. Oh, and it's 70% off right now.

SHOP: My Favourite Puddle Suit For Kids

Kids' Printed Splat II Waterproof Puddle Suit 70% off Regatta Yes, it's practical for a zillion reasons, but the major bonus of this puddle suit is its amazing

Warm

Taped seams

Light reflectors for darker afternoons

Breathable

Cute patterns Cons Usually on the more expensive side

Regatta Puddle Suit Review

I just want to say that if you have one of those kids who loves being at home and playing and then goes to sleep at 7pm, then congratulations, you're my idol, I want to be you when I grow up etc.

However, if my kids haven't run around a playground, field, or whatever is available once, ideally twice, a day then by 4pm one (or all of us) is on the edge. Of course, in the winter that gets harder and harder. And with the near-constant rain and a major cold snap on the way, the thought of weekends cooped up and driving each other made is enough to make me panic.

Luckily, my lovely sister-in-law bought both of the kids Regatta puddle suits - and they've saved all of our sanity.

The suits are really waterproof... like, really. They've been tested in torrential rain. The kind of rain where I may or may not have stood just under some cover in the patio window while the kids ran rings around the garden (that's the only problem - you need an adult one to accompany them).

My two-year-old in her puddle suit

They're warm - they're lightly padded so they can run around but still be protected from the cold. I'd usually put them in warm clothes and layer underneath, but the breathability is a plus when you've got kids who are running around.

One of my favourite things about the puddle suits is that they last a long time - my son (who keeps growing like a weed) has had his for years and it still fits. The sizes run generously, which is a relief to every parent who doesn't want to have to do seasonal rebuys every year!

There are loads of reductions on the website, with some puddle suits from £9.95.

What is a puddle suit?

A puddle suit is an all-over waterproof which means kids can withstand their favourite hobby or splashing in puddles/running around in torrential rain/refusing to leave the playground when it starts pouring. An all-in-one all-over cover-up, it means the clothes and child underneath stay nice and dry.

Are Regatta puddle suits worth it?

We like them! We've found them to be waterproof, warm and versatile and to last several winters now and the cute prints are a bonus.

