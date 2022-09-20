These Are The Best Kids Raincoats For All The Puddle Jumping They Can Manage

We are no strangers to rain in this country, so it is essential to find the perfect raincoat that you don't mind wearing when the weather is a bit gloomy. Just like us, kids also love to wear clothes as self-expression, so it is important that they find one they feel good in,too. Plus, finding a raincoat that they actually like will make getting ready a lot less chaotic - we promise.

Come rain or shine; your kids will be ready to adventure outside to play and stay warm, dry and comfortable. Before diving into our favourites, we've listed a few things should consider when buying a kid's raincoat, apart from being waterproof.

How to choose the best kids' raincoats?

Breathability - Depending on what time of the year you want to buy the raincoat, it is good to consider how warm the jacket will need to be. If you're looking for something thicker, opt for something fleece-lined or, if it's for early autumn, spring and summer, something lightweight plus layers would be a better fit.

Durability - Kids love to play and get messy so, of course, this needs to be accounted for. A coat needs to keep up with your toddler or child, so something made from high-quality material is important.

Drying time - Is there any worse smell than damp clothes? Okay, we can think of a few, but still, a damp coat is no fun for anyone. It's also likely that as soon as your child has decided to come in, they will want to go play outside again - so a kid's coat that is quick and easy to dry is a must.

Whether it’s a lightweight raincoat for sporadic showers or a more heavy-duty raincoat for country walks - here are the best kid's raincoats to play in the rain and stay dry and content.