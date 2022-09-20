These Are The Best Kids Raincoats For All The Puddle Jumping They Can Manage

We are no strangers to rain in this country, so it is essential to find the perfect raincoat that you don't mind wearing when the weather is a bit gloomy. Just like us, kids also love to wear clothes as self-expression, so it is important that they find one they feel good in,too. Plus, finding a raincoat that they actually like will make getting ready a lot less chaotic - we promise.
Come rain or shine; your kids will be ready to adventure outside to play and stay warm, dry and comfortable. Before diving into our favourites, we've listed a few things should consider when buying a kid's raincoat, apart from being waterproof.
How to choose the best kids' raincoats?
Breathability - Depending on what time of the year you want to buy the raincoat, it is good to consider how warm the jacket will need to be. If you're looking for something thicker, opt for something fleece-lined or, if it's for early autumn, spring and summer, something lightweight plus layers would be a better fit.
Durability - Kids love to play and get messy so, of course, this needs to be accounted for. A coat needs to keep up with your toddler or child, so something made from high-quality material is important.
Drying time - Is there any worse smell than damp clothes? Okay, we can think of a few, but still, a damp coat is no fun for anyone. It's also likely that as soon as your child has decided to come in, they will want to go play outside again - so a kid's coat that is quick and easy to dry is a must.
Whether it’s a lightweight raincoat for sporadic showers or a more heavy-duty raincoat for country walks - here are the best kid's raincoats to play in the rain and stay dry and content.
The Best Kids Raincoats
Patagonia is where sustainability meets style, and we can't get over this adorable patterned raincoat. It features a zip fastening, and a hood, and is the perfect choice if your little one loves a bit of colour.
Practical, snug and dry - what more could you want from a raincoat? This high-quality shell jacket is waterproof and has a magnetic zip for those days when you are rushing out of the door. The monochromatic raincoat is available in two colours: burgundy and green, and comes in a range of sizes suitable from one to ten years old.
Why dress drab for rainy days when you can be a rainbow? This adorable water and windproof jacket comes with a zip closure and velcro flap to make sure no rain gets in and cosy wadding to keep them snug and warm. This little jacket is available for 12 months to six years old.
Love a funky print? Muddy Puddles have a selection of raincoats with cool designs such as moons, lightning bolts, geometric shapes or classic blue. The coats are breathable, waterproof, polar fleece lined and have a reflective print to be seen in the dark. The raincoat comes in nine sizes ranging from 18 months to 12 years old.
For something slightly more playful, opt for this A Bathing Ape logo print jacket, featuring an all-over signature Baby Milo pattern. Available in sizes six to eight years old, this jacket will all but guarantee their cool kid status.
This is the perfect raincoat for little wildlife lovers in your family. Coming in a variety of animal prints from ducks to foxes, this lightweight rain jacket is durable, dry and lined with a soft fabric. You won't be able to get your mini adventurer out of it. The jacket is available for six months to six years old.
Ever faithful Mountain Warehouse can be trusted for all things affordable and outdoors, and this waterproof kids jacket is no different. Coming in a range of colours for your little one to choose from, there will be no arguments when wearing a raincoat when the weather is grey. The coat comes in a range of sizes from two to 13 years old.
Part of the brand's conscious collection, this fun Stella McCartney raincoat is made of 100 per cent recycled polyester. With pink cuffs and an all-over pencil patterned design, we can't think of a better coat to strut into school with.
Honestly, we will take this coat in an adult size, please. This chic coat will make your little diva feel like a million dollars. Available in sizes three to 13 years old, this jacket is waterproof, has adjustable hems and has a reflective trim to help them stay seen in dark, gloomy weather.
This khaki raincoat with a subtle bug print design is laidback and fashionable. Made from lightweight fabric and a snug hood, this jacket comes in sizes eight to 13 years old.
If you are looking for something a little more heavy-duty, this waterproof jacket is perfect for the active family. The highly rated raincoat is both water and windproof and has reflective details and other ergonomic details that make this perfect for hikes and daily use. This jacket is suitable for ages ten and up and comes in four different sizes and four colours.
Another raincoat we wish we could steal. This raincoat will be a pop of colour that everybody needs on a rainy day. Protect your child from the elements while looking fantastic, too, with this kid's fisherman jacket from Boden. It is fully waterproof to keep your child dry in a downpour. The sizes range from 12 months to 12 years old and comes in a classic yellow design too.
This playful butterfly poncho from Boden is perfect for those who want to stand out. The poncho is fully waterproof with taped seams and free from fluorocarbons and other hazardous chemicals. It comes in three sizes: small, medium and large.
Keep warm and dry in this stylish waterproof colour block jacket. With side pockets and a cosy hood, this coat is cute and practical. It also comes in navy and yellow and has a range of sizes from three to 13 years old.