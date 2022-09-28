Is This The Secret Clue That Molly Mae’s Already Revealed Her Baby’s Gender?

They managed to keep the pregnancy a secret for months, but fans are now convinced that Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have accidentally revealed their baby’s gender in a candid snap on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed followers of the Love Island stars were quick to notice their shopping trolley in a ‘late night Tesco shop’ pic, contained a small pink rabbit potentially hinting that the Love Island couple are having a baby girl.

Whilst fans don’t yet know the gender of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s little one, the couple did share a black and white video which clearly shows that they have already found out the gender – popping a classic gender reveal balloon with coloured confetti inside – but it they won’t yet be revealing the results to the public.

In an Instagram Q&A, Molly-Mae admitted that they hadn’t found it too difficult to keep things secret saying, 'I set myself a goal to get to 5 months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far but we actually went past that point! It was so special having it as mine and Tommy’s secret, I also have some amazing secret keeping friends/ family too.

She later continued, 'Tommy and I would try and sneakily go into the baby section of shops and have loud convos like ‘What do you think your cousin would like for her baby shower’ whilst looking at all the cute clothes we wanted to get. I’m so excited to start getting the things we need!'