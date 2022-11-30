Molly-Mae Hague’s £1500 Baby Bassinet Is About As Luxurious As You’d Expect

Since Molly-Mae first burst onto our screens during the fifth series of Love Island, she's kept her fans and followers in the loop about all her major life changes. First, we celebrated with her when she moved into her stunning new home, and now, we're eagerly watching her buy baby products and divulge pregnancy skincare tips as she and Tommy Fury prepare to welcome their first child.

The 23-year-old creative director recently gave us a sneak peek at the bassinet she's purchased for her baby girl, and it's no surprise that it's as lavish as the rest of her home. With a gold curule base and a bespoke cream button bassinet, Aristot is essentially the Maserati of the bassinet world.

And Molly-Mae isn't the only one who's a fan of Aristot. The brand's handcrafted bassinet has also been used by Rochelle Humes, Abbey Clancy, and Kate Ferdinand for their babies, proving it to be a favourite among celeb mums.

But what makes it so special? Designed by Lisa Furuland Kotsianis with aesthetic in mind, the bassinet is made to enhance the décor in any room of the house. So, whether your child is sleeping through the night or taking daytime naps, the bassinet makes for a piece of furniture that won't detract from the interiors you carefully curated before baby's arrival.

Not only that but the bassinet is designed to grow with your family. As your baby outgrows the bassinet, it can be transformed into a beautiful ottoman and table. With each piece being of heirloom quality, you can keep it as a precious momento for years to come. You can convert it back to a bassinet when needed, or use it as a stylish piece of furniture in the home.

SHOP: Where To Buy Molly-Mae Hague's Baby Bassinet

The Aristot bassinet is available to shop from DockATot and Harrods. To create your own Aristot bassinet, select your choice of bassinet and base with prices starting from £1,550. Once your baby reaches 18lbs, can sit unassisted, kneel, or pull themselves up (whichever comes first), you can convert it into a beautiful piece of furniture by adding a 'conversion'.

Molly-Mae's was custom-made, but below, you'll find some beautiful bassinets and bases available to shop now. With these, you can create a similar bassinet to that of the Love Island star and mum-to-be.

Each bassinet comes with the label's mattress, mattress sleeve, and top sheet – all Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Class 1.