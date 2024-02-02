‘We Have The Hardest Job In The Education System’: We Speak To Nursery Staff About The Government’s New Recruitment Drive

‘This is probably the most important education of a child’s life’ says Simma, nursery manager at LEYF Deanery Road in east London. And there are probably few parents, parenting or educational experts who would contradict her on that.

Why then, when so much of a spotlight has been placed on early years – from campaigners to political announcements to even Kate Middleton’s Centre For Early Childhood – are those that provide it not always central to that conversation?

While demand for childcare has increased (and is predicted to increase further thanks to the government’s new 15 hours funded hours scheme, starting in April), an Early Education and Childcare Coalition survey in November found that more than half of all nursery workers said they were considering or planning on leaving the sector in the next 12 months. Anecdotally, you’ve probably seen key workers and staff at your child’s nursery change at an alarming rate – or been told you can’t have extra hours because of low staffing levels.

The childcare recruitment crisis is a key piece in the puzzle of fixing our broken childcare system - as many charities, like Pregnant Then Screwed often pointed out. While many debates and cries are focussed on the cost of childcare to parents (which, given their crippling nature of fees is understandable), there’s no doubt the problem can’t be solved without looking at the industry holistically – the workers being absolutely central to that.

Saudaa, area manager for LEYF (London Early Years Foundation – a social enterprise with more than 39 nurseries in the city) admits it’s hard to recruit. ‘We don’t often get staff that are ready to hit the ground running,’ she admits. And, during a cost of living crisis, that could be understandable. The government’s own website says nursery workers’ average salaries run from £14,500 to £23,000 depending on experience.

In a bid to begin to remedy the crisis, the government today launched a major national recruitment campaign and pilot to trial a £1,000 sign-on bonus for new workers in 20 local authorities. The ‘Do Something Big’ recruitment campaign is much-needed – the Department for Education says more than 100,000 families have signed up for codes to access the new 15 hours offering.

Saudaa, area manager for London Early Years Foundation

Before the announcement, we visited LEYF Deanery Road to speak to the staff about the struggles they face and why, despite it all, they are decades into early years careers – and would encourage others to consider the same.

Walking around the nursery, you can barely pass a table without a detailed description from the staff about why developmentally, practically or theoretically it should be there. There’s no doubt the staff who work in early years are skilled, educated and passionate practitioners. If you think you’ve learned a few things by watching some Instagram videos on activity ideas or parenting styles, stand down. And if you’re like many of us and the idea of getting the playdough out on a weekend, for the three minutes it’ll likely keep the kids interested, makes you sigh with pre-exhaustion, bow down to those who dutifully freeze ice blocks, make pretend volcanoes and lay out themed craft tables before breakfast.

‘Everything we do is so well thought out and so planned and based on research or theory, which is why we’re teachers – but I don’t always feel that’s always as valued or recognised,’ says Saudda. Here the staff are called ‘teachers’ – with good reason.

‘I think the early years is an education on its own,’ says Simma. ‘We have our own curriculum, that’s EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage). And I think it's only fair that we are called teachers because we do a lot of groundwork for the children, really preparing them with all the skills that they need to thrive in school.

‘We have the hardest job in the education system.’

Of course, this lack of recognition for the sector is why the government hasn’t just put money into the scheme, but focussed on a Do Something Big motto. The campaign, say the DfE, will look to boost recruitment across the sector by highlighting the vast array of childcare career routes and progression opportunities offering on-the-job training, flexible hours, and, most importantly, the chance to shape and support young lives.

Both Simma and Saudda have been in early years education since leaving school – and have taken multiple degrees, course and diplomas to get an understanding of everything you can imagine. In an ideal world every parent would take a tour with these women or their nursery equivalents to gain a better understanding of what goes into every moment at a good nursery. Because while you may think you understand – or even joke ‘I could never do it!’ – I assure you, you have no idea how much goes on behind the scenes. And that is part of the problem, they both say.

‘We don’t get the respect we deserve,’ says Simma, stressing the importance of, especially in recent years, being frontline in identifying Special Educational Needs and helping put in place early interventions and incredibly complicated and time-consuming funding and support requests, such as Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP).

‘When I started in the early years people would say “Oh so you change nappies all day long”. Actually, no, I do much more than that.’

‘As a nursery manager level, you are running you own social business,’ adds Saudda. ‘Managing staff, budgets, costs, fees. But if I say I’m a nursery manager, people will say, “Oh, so you play with children all day”.’

There is, she says a ‘lack of understanding that as you progress, it is a career’, something both women are testament to. And while the important of career progression is important to people, understandably, the wage level will put many people off – especially when you can get surely easier jobs at similar salaries.

‘I think it’s the passion, the reward,’ says Saudda. ‘If you go and work in a supermarket are you going to get that feeling that you’ve made an impact on someone, a family… you’ve made an impact on someone’s life? If you want to come into the sector, you’re going to get a rewarding job. You’re going to leave every day knowing you’ve made a difference to at least one child or family.’

Launching the recruitment drive, Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan said: ‘Parents shouldn’t have to choose between a career and a family and our expanded childcare offer is going to make sure of that.

‘From April, hundreds of thousands of parents of two year olds will get 15 funded hours. This is good for families and good for the wider economy – ultimately putting more money in parents’ pockets at the end of the month.

‘The fantastic nurseries, childminders and professionals across the childcare sector are central to the success of this rollout and our new recruitment campaign will support them in continuing to deliver the flexible and high-quality childcare parents need.’

The DfE added new research has found half (51%) of Brits would consider working with pre-school children, and 2 in 5 (39%) agreed they would be more likely to do so if given £1,000 cash after joining.

Commenting on the plans, Joeli Brearley, CEO and founder of Pregnant Then Screwed said: ‘We are thrilled to see the Government take action on the childcare staffing crisis. The advertising campaign should help to raise the status of this vital profession and the cash payments should encourage more people to move into the sector.