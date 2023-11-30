It’s Nearly Time To Apply For The Government’s New Childcare Offering – Here’s What You Need To Know

The Department for Education has announced the date for parents to start applying for the new 'free hours' childcare offering for working parents.

What is the new 15 hours free childcare offer?

Under plans announced by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in March this year, from April 2024, children over the age of two will be eligible to apply for 15 hours free childcare a week. From September 2024 the 15 hours will be extended to children from nine months old. And from September 2025, all children under five and over nine months will be entitled to 30 hours a week - the offering that is currently available to children the term after they turn three. It's understood the offering will be along the same lines of the current 30 hours offering - for working parents, 38 weeks of the year, if neither of the parents earns above £100,000.

After announcing the plans, yesterday parents got their first glimpse of how the plan might roll out - though campaigners warned that childcare providers still didn't have the information on funding they needed to let parents know if it was going to be possible to provide the hours or not.

Critics of the plans say the government hasn't provided enough money or plans to childcare providers, who are already closing under pressure and financial losses at an alarming rate. According to figures from the ONS, the number of providers fell by 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022.

When can I apply for the 15 free hours for two-year-olds?

The government has said parents can now apply for the 15 free hours for two year olds from January 2.

There are more details on the official government website and they add that, 'the recommended time to register is between mid-January and the end of February.'

National average hourly rates paid by the government will be £11.22 for under 2s, £8.28 for 2-year-olds, and £5.88 for 3 and 4-year-olds from April.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: 'Our fantastic childcare offer is going to start supporting eligible families in less than 6 months’ time, and I want to make sure that parents and providers are prepared.

'From April next year, eligible working parents of 2-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of government-funded childcare a week, making sure parents no longer have to choose between a career and a family, and doubling down on this government’s commitment to getting more people into work and growing the economy.

'I know the delivery of this transformation is no easy task, which is why I am pushing ahead with increased funding rates across the country and up to £1,200 for new childminders, knocking down barriers to recruiting and retaining the talented staff that provide such wonderful care for our children.'

What do campaigners say about the new childcare plans?

Pregnant Then Screwed are amongst the groups who have raised concerns about the plans.

Founder Joeli Brearley said: 'On the surface, that parents can now apply for nursery spaces seems like a huge win - but sadly this is as useful as a chocolate teapot if nurseries aren't in the loop on funding and can't actually offer these spaces.