We’ve Found The Best First Father’s Day Gifts To Truly Make His Day

From practical to personal, here are some presents he will actually love.

by Hannah James |
Posted
New Balance 550
Cotton Blend Papa And Mini Sweatshirts
Personalised Daddy's Magic Hugs for You Book
Polka Dot 'Daddy' 1/2 Pint Mug
The White Company Unisex Hydrocotton Hooded Robe
Jo Malone - Oud And Bergamot Cologne Intense
The Day You Became My Daddy Star Print Father's Day Gift
Personalised Dad Photo Keyring
Clinique For Men Face Wash
Fortnum And Mason The Father's Day Essentials Bag
Personalised Leather Tri-Fold Wallet With Rfid
ESPA Grey Cotton Weighted Blanket
Biscuiteers Dad's Big Breakfast
Philips Sonic Electric Toothbrush with SenseIQ
Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera with 24-70mm Lens
Vino Pour Electric Wine Aerator and Decanter
London Sock Co. Simply Sartorial Collection, 15-Pair Box
There's something special about the first of anything - it signifies new beginnings. The first Father's Day is a huge milestone in any new dad's life, it's a day they celebrate being promoted to 'Daddy', and with that title comes a whole heap of responsibilities; from nappy blowouts and late-night feeds. Father's Day is just around the corner (June 18), so, it's the perfect time to celebrate the father figure in your child's life and mark this momentous occasion.

Knowing what to gift someone on Father's Day can be tricky business. It entirely depends on the recipient and their personality and style. Some dads will weep at the sight of a personalised keyring, while others will toss it into the junk drawer where it will live for the foreseeable future. Then, there are the dads who would be happier with new footwear or fragrance to add to their collection, or a little bit of luxury to break up the day-to-day. And, of course, there are those who will just be happy with a cup of tea and a biscuit.

From practical presents that will make Dad's life easier, to heartfelt gifts that will have him searching for the nearest tissue, there's something for everyone in our ultimate first Father's Day gift guide. Without further ado, here's everything you should be buying for a first Father's Day gift this year.

SHOP: First Father's Day Gifts 2023

1. New Balance 550

New Balance trainers are the ultimate 'cool dad' shoe. Originally, New Balance's were labelled

2. Cotton Blend Papa And Mini Sweatshirts

When it comes to matching family outfits, some of them, quite frankly, make us shudder. But these

3. Personalised Daddy's Magic Hugs for You Book

This personalised book is a story that any dad would love to read to their little one. This story

4. Polka Dot 'Daddy' 1/2 Pint Mug

We love this iconic Emma Bridgewater mug, perfect for a family member who has just become a

5. The White Company Unisex Hydrocotton Hooded Robe

Give the gift of relaxation with this luxurious hooded robe from The White Company. You could even

6. Jo Malone - Oud And Bergamot Cologne Intense

This oud cologne should only be purchased for the very best dads. The luxurious fragrance will

7. The Day You Became My Daddy Star Print Father's Day Gift

This unique star map print is the perfect way to remember the day they became a dad, and it would

8. Personalised Dad Photo Keyring

This photo keyring lets dad take his little one wherever he goes and is available in a range of

9. Clinique For Men Face Wash

Clinique gentle men's face wash will leave the man in your life feeling refreshed and ready to

10. Fortnum And Mason The Father's Day Essentials Bag

For the new dad who loves a "treat yourself" moment, this Fortnum & Mason hamper will be very

11. Personalised Leather Tri-Fold Wallet With Rfid

This buffalo leather tri-fold wallet is handmade and can be personalised on the front, as well as

12. ESPA Grey Cotton Weighted Blanket

We know that the gift of a good night's sleep is every parent's dream, and while we can't promise

13. Biscuiteers Dad's Big Breakfast

This year, why not give a tired dad a traditional breakfast in bed with a twist? These biscuits

14. Philips Sonic Electric Toothbrush with SenseIQ

Even a simple task like brushing your teeth becomes a chore when you're sleep deprived. Give the

15. Sony ZV-1 Compact Vlogging Camera with 24-70mm Lens

Little ones have a habit of growing up too fast. Blink and they've gone from a tiny newborn to a

16. Vino Pour Electric Wine Aerator and Decanter

Nothing beats a glass of wine after a long day of parenting. This electric wine aerator and

17. London Sock Co. Simply Sartorial Collection, 15-Pair Box

It wouldn't be a Father's Day gift guide without some socks, would it? For this very special first

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us