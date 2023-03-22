  1. Home
M&S Has A £45 Version Of The Cool Dad Trainers Loved By Celebrities

They've already sold out once...

by Caitlin Casey |
Even if you don't know anything about trainers, chances have it that you've heard of New Balances, the almost too-cool-for-school shoe brand that just about everyone and anyone can pull off. Starting back in the 80s, the brand has been a go-to trainer brand since we can remember. Decades later, New Balance is relevant as ever before, with styles such as the 530s, 550s and 327s becoming almost impossible to find in stock.

If you're a fan of the laidback style but can't seem to get your hands on them - or simply don't want to spend £100 on another pair of shoes - Marks & Spencer is coming in clutch with a New Balance 327 dupe for as low as £45. And, the resemblance is uncanny. With identical split colourways, suede-leather fabric and retro silhouette, it's hard not to favour the M&S dupe which are over half-price of the OGs.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers in Beige

The original 327s have garnered a mass A-list following, including the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber who have been spotted wearing the New Balance 327 x Casablanca collab in their off-duty looks. Katie Holmes is also a big fan of NBs, and even Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a pair of trainers from the brand (!). We told you they were popular.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 05: Katie Holmes is seen on February 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Having already sold out once, the dupes have been a favourite among consumers, and it's no surprise with how similar they are to the original. Available in a variety of colours including an everyday nude, vibrant orange and laidback khaki, there's something for everyone in the M&S Lace Up Side Detail Trainers (£45). So, if you're looking to get the fashionable look for a little bit less or just don't want to sign yourself away to the originals, shop the dupe below.

The M&S Dupes For New Balance 327s That Are Only £45

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
Nude shoes just go with everything. Possibly the most popular colour of them all, these were snapped up quickly so you'll want to grab them now they're back in stock.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
A pink moment is a perfect choice for spring and summer trends.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
Go classic with a khaki and sage colourway that adds depth to any outfit.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers in Pink
Black is another staple colour that you won't want to miss out on.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
For the more colourful styles out there, snap up this blue colourway with lemon and lilac features.

M&S Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers in Blue
Go all out with an orange choice, if you want to make your shoes the centre of attention.

