M&S Has A £45 Version Of The Cool Dad Trainers Loved By Celebrities

Even if you don't know anything about trainers, chances have it that you've heard of New Balances, the almost too-cool-for-school shoe brand that just about everyone and anyone can pull off. Starting back in the 80s, the brand has been a go-to trainer brand since we can remember. Decades later, New Balance is relevant as ever before, with styles such as the 530s, 550s and 327s becoming almost impossible to find in stock.

If you're a fan of the laidback style but can't seem to get your hands on them - or simply don't want to spend £100 on another pair of shoes - Marks & Spencer is coming in clutch with a New Balance 327 dupe for as low as £45. And, the resemblance is uncanny. With identical split colourways, suede-leather fabric and retro silhouette, it's hard not to favour the M&S dupe which are over half-price of the OGs.

The original 327s have garnered a mass A-list following, including the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber who have been spotted wearing the New Balance 327 x Casablanca collab in their off-duty looks. Katie Holmes is also a big fan of NBs, and even Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a pair of trainers from the brand (!). We told you they were popular.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 05: Katie Holmes is seen on February 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Having already sold out once, the dupes have been a favourite among consumers, and it's no surprise with how similar they are to the original. Available in a variety of colours including an everyday nude, vibrant orange and laidback khaki, there's something for everyone in the M&S Lace Up Side Detail Trainers (£45). So, if you're looking to get the fashionable look for a little bit less or just don't want to sign yourself away to the originals, shop the dupe below.