24 Of The Best Christening Gift Ideas

We know the importance of finding special gifts for yearly occasions like Mother's Day and Christmas but when it comes to events like christenings, we spend an inordinate amount of time pondering what would make an appropriate gift.
In addition, there's also the challenge of commemorating the special day within a set budget. Then, of course, there are gifts for girls versus boys, a niece or nephew, godson or daughter - so it's a little bit of a minefield.
Traditional offerings like silver money boxes and photo frames feel a touch old-fashioned, but if you find yourself wondering what's the modern-day equivalent, we're here to help you find a christening gift that feels unusual and unique.
So, we have done the hard work and pulled together all the most special, unusual and chic gifts to bring a smile to both mum and baby’s faces. From personalised bunnies to sheepskin pram liners, to more traditional personalised silver bracelets, we've got you covered.
Shop the best Christening gifts as recommended by Grazia, below.
SHOP: The Very Best Christening Gifts
For a personal touch, get Jellycat’s insanely soft Bashful Bunny embroidered with their name in the coolest font options from Not Another Bill.
For an affordable yet thoughtful gift, this sweet, embroidered baby grow is perfect. We will be treating all our mum-friends to one.
This gorgeous, whimsical print from Fy will look lovely in any nursery setting and as they are printed with sunlight-resistant, water-based inks, won’t fade or discolour.
This adorable pointelle baby blanket is perfect for a little one as it’s so breathable and lightweight.
For a more traditional gift, this timeless, silver identity bracelet from Lisa Angel is just the ticket. Not only is it incredibly sweet, but also comes with an extender chain, so they can continue wearing it through their childhood years.
Cover them in kisses with this gorgeous, understated, organic set. And you’ll be doing your bit for charity too as 100% of proceeds support orphaned and abandoned children.
This hilarious book by French artist, Jean Jullien, won’t fail to raise a smile with parents and kids alike.
Give them a special place for their most precious keepsakes with this etched, wooden box. Personalise it with their special Christening date and expect this super-solid box to be handed down through the generations.
For a chic alternative to the usual primary colours, this sage green set from Katie Loxton makes a wonderful gift. And with a soft cotton lining, is perfect for that delicate baby skin.
Give them a sensory boost with these high-contrast flashcards, which will help keep their little brains busy and alert. They can also be personalised for that extra special touch.
Look super-thoughtful with these personalised Merino sheepskin booties that will keep their little toes as toasty as can be.
For a really special gift, may we suggest this gorgeous gift box from Organic Zoo. Filled with an Olive Garden kimono suit, bonnet, bib and blanket, this 100% organic cotton set is exactly what every new mum wants/would die for.
Introducing their new best friend, Percy the Duck… Crafted from soft-knitted organic cotton, this gentle fellow will be there for them, night and day.
For the sweetest baby bonnets, look no further than Pepa London. We love their softer-than-soft openwork bonnets with a double under-chin button to make sure they never get lost – no matter how wriggly jiggly their owner is.
As if Noodoll’s soft toys weren’t the sweetest already, they have now added an option where they will stitch a tiny little envelope to a paw, for you to pop a little message for the little one. We die.
We simply couldn’t resist when we set eyes on this hand-tufted 100% wool rug. Expect it to instantly elevate their nursery.
For a super hard-working gift, look no further than this changing bag from Finnson. It can hold all the essentials (nappies, wipes, bum cream etc) and can be moved from bag to bag. Then when baby grows up, Mum can fit in her essentials (keys, phone, purse etc).
For a grown-up gift for parents, as well as baby, this Christening date print is just the ticket. And with no less than 17 colour palettes to choose from, it’ll fit any room and be a constant reminder of that wonderful day.
This luxuriously large and soft playmat is perfect for play, relaxation and that all-important tummy time. And look. At. It.
Get them started early with this brilliant book from Phaidon. Filled with heavenly Italian recipes and gorgeous illustrations, this book will see them through childhood and inspire a love of food and flavours.
A sheepskin pushchair liner is an essential in our books. It’s not only as soft and cosy as can be, but also regulates temperature, no matter the weather. And this one is rather divine.
We gasped when we set eyes on these ridiculously sweet rompers from Tia Cibani. Crafted from 100% cotton, we are talking serious heirloom potential.
You can never go wrong with a set of sweet Liberty Print hair bows to clip that new growth out of their eyes – especially when they come with easy-clip backs.
Liewood has done it again with this super-soft hooded baby towel, which is not only a must for easy bath times, but also a must for the sweetest photos.