  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

24 Of The Best Christening Gift Ideas

For when you are on the hunt for something that bit more unusual...

Grazia Christening Gift Guide
by Anna Dewhurst |
Posted on

We know the importance of finding special gifts for yearly occasions like Mother's Day and Christmas but when it comes to events like christenings, we spend an inordinate amount of time pondering what would make an appropriate gift.

In addition, there's also the challenge of commemorating the special day within a set budget. Then, of course, there are gifts for girls versus boys, a niece or nephew, godson or daughter - so it's a little bit of a minefield.

Kate Middleton carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James's Palace - Getty Images
©getty images

Traditional offerings like silver money boxes and photo frames feel a touch old-fashioned, but if you find yourself wondering what's the modern-day equivalent, we're here to help you find a christening gift that feels unusual and unique.

So, we have done the hard work and pulled together all the most special, unusual and chic gifts to bring a smile to both mum and baby’s faces. From personalised bunnies to sheepskin pram liners, to more traditional personalised silver bracelets, we've got you covered.

Shop the best Christening gifts as recommended by Grazia, below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Very Best Christening Gifts

Personalised Jellycat Bashful Bunny, Not Another Bill
1 of 24
CREDIT: not another bill

For a personal touch, get Jellycat’s insanely soft Bashful Bunny embroidered with their name in the coolest font options from Not Another Bill.

Personalised, Embroidered Baby-Grow, Not On The High Street
2 of 24
CREDIT: not on the high street

For an affordable yet thoughtful gift, this sweet, embroidered baby grow is perfect. We will be treating all our mum-friends to one.

Cute Folky Birds In A Tree Art Print, Fy
3 of 24
CREDIT: fy

This gorgeous, whimsical print from Fy will look lovely in any nursery setting and as they are printed with sunlight-resistant, water-based inks, won’t fade or discolour.

Pink Pointelle Heart Baby Blanket, The White Company
4 of 24
CREDIT: the white company

This adorable pointelle baby blanket is perfect for a little one as it’s so breathable and lightweight.

Childrens Sterling Silver Personalised Identity Bracelet, Lisa Angel
5 of 24
CREDIT: lisa angel

For a more traditional gift, this timeless, silver identity bracelet from Lisa Angel is just the ticket. Not only is it incredibly sweet, but also comes with an extender chain, so they can continue wearing it through their childhood years.

From Babies With Love First Kisses Gift Pouch, Fortnum & Mason
6 of 24
CREDIT: fortnum and mason

Cover them in kisses with this gorgeous, understated, organic set. And you’ll be doing your bit for charity too as 100% of proceeds support orphaned and abandoned children.

This Is Not A Book, Phaidon via Amazon
7 of 24
CREDIT: amazon

This hilarious book by French artist, Jean Jullien, won’t fail to raise a smile with parents and kids alike.

Amazon
Large Personalised Keepsake Box, Getting Personal
8 of 24
CREDIT: getting personal

Give them a special place for their most precious keepsakes with this etched, wooden box. Personalise it with their special Christening date and expect this super-solid box to be handed down through the generations.

Sage Baby Hat And Mittens, Katie Loxton
9 of 24
CREDIT: katie loxton

For a chic alternative to the usual primary colours, this sage green set from Katie Loxton makes a wonderful gift. And with a soft cotton lining, is perfect for that delicate baby skin.

Personalised Baby Sensory Flashcards, My 1st Years
10 of 24
CREDIT: my 1st years

Give them a sensory boost with these high-contrast flashcards, which will help keep their little brains busy and alert. They can also be personalised for that extra special touch.

Sheepskin booties, Binibamba
11 of 24
CREDIT: binibamba

Look super-thoughtful with these personalised Merino sheepskin booties that will keep their little toes as toasty as can be.

Olive Garden Baby Set, Organic Zoo
12 of 24
CREDIT: organic zoo

For a really special gift, may we suggest this gorgeous gift box from Organic Zoo. Filled with an Olive Garden kimono suit, bonnet, bib and blanket, this 100% organic cotton set is exactly what every new mum wants/would die for.

Knitted Duck Toy, Meri Meri
13 of 24
CREDIT: meri meri

Introducing their new best friend, Percy the Duck… Crafted from soft-knitted organic cotton, this gentle fellow will be there for them, night and day.

Baby Bonnet, Pepa London
14 of 24
CREDIT: pepa london

For the sweetest baby bonnets, look no further than Pepa London. We love their softer-than-soft openwork bonnets with a double under-chin button to make sure they never get lost – no matter how wriggly jiggly their owner is.

Secret Message Envelope, on Riceboo Plush Toy, Noodoll
15 of 24
CREDIT: noo doll

As if Noodoll’s soft toys weren’t the sweetest already, they have now added an option where they will stitch a tiny little envelope to a paw, for you to pop a little message for the little one. We die.

Tiger Rug, Fy
16 of 24
CREDIT: fy

We simply couldn’t resist when we set eyes on this hand-tufted 100% wool rug. Expect it to instantly elevate their nursery.

UNA Eco Changing Pouch, Finnson
17 of 24
CREDIT: finnson

For a super hard-working gift, look no further than this changing bag from Finnson. It can hold all the essentials (nappies, wipes, bum cream etc) and can be moved from bag to bag. Then when baby grows up, Mum can fit in her essentials (keys, phone, purse etc).

Personalised Christening Date Print, Sophia Victoria Joy
18 of 24
CREDIT: Sophia Victoria Joy

For a grown-up gift for parents, as well as baby, this Christening date print is just the ticket. And with no less than 17 colour palettes to choose from, it’ll fit any room and be a constant reminder of that wonderful day.

Ricestorm Blanket Playmat, Noodoll
19 of 24
CREDIT: noodoll

This luxuriously large and soft playmat is perfect for play, relaxation and that all-important tummy time. And look. At. It.

The Silver Spoon for Children New Edition: Favourite Italian Recipes, Phaidon via Amazon
20 of 24
CREDIT: amazon

Get them started early with this brilliant book from Phaidon. Filled with heavenly Italian recipes and gorgeous illustrations, this book will see them through childhood and inspire a love of food and flavours.

Amazon
Moon Peekaboo Sheepskin, Binibamba
21 of 24
CREDIT: bini bamba

A sheepskin pushchair liner is an essential in our books. It’s not only as soft and cosy as can be, but also regulates temperature, no matter the weather. And this one is rather divine.

Ruched Sac Romper and Balao Onesie, Tia Cibani
22 of 24
CREDIT: tia cibani

We gasped when we set eyes on these ridiculously sweet rompers from Tia Cibani. Crafted from 100% cotton, we are talking serious heirloom potential.

Floral Bow Hair Clips, Meri Meri
23 of 24
CREDIT: meri meri

You can never go wrong with a set of sweet Liberty Print hair bows to clip that new growth out of their eyes – especially when they come with easy-clip backs.

Augusta Hooded Hippo Towel, Liewood
24 of 24
CREDIT: liewood

Liewood has done it again with this super-soft hooded baby towel, which is not only a must for easy bath times, but also a must for the sweetest photos.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us