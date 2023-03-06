24 Of The Best Christening Gift Ideas

We know the importance of finding special gifts for yearly occasions like Mother's Day and Christmas but when it comes to events like christenings, we spend an inordinate amount of time pondering what would make an appropriate gift.

In addition, there's also the challenge of commemorating the special day within a set budget. Then, of course, there are gifts for girls versus boys, a niece or nephew, godson or daughter - so it's a little bit of a minefield.

©getty images

Traditional offerings like silver money boxes and photo frames feel a touch old-fashioned, but if you find yourself wondering what's the modern-day equivalent, we're here to help you find a christening gift that feels unusual and unique.

So, we have done the hard work and pulled together all the most special, unusual and chic gifts to bring a smile to both mum and baby’s faces. From personalised bunnies to sheepskin pram liners, to more traditional personalised silver bracelets, we've got you covered.

Shop the best Christening gifts as recommended by Grazia, below.