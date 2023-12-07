  1. Home|
Here’s Where To Buy Disney Wish Movie Toys In Time For Christmas

Sure to be on their wish list this year...

by Hannah Carroll
Jakks Interactive Valentino & Star Large Doll
Disney Wish Asha of Rosas
Disney Wish Star 25cm
Disney Wish Valentino
Disney Wish Dahlia of Rosas Posable Fashion Doll
Wish Daylight Noble dolls set of two
Disney Wish: Ultimate Colouring
Lexibook MIC90WI
LEGO 43223 Disney Wish Asha in the City of Rosas
Disney Wish Rosas Castle
Disney Wish House Playset
When it comes to childhood, many of our life lessons were learned from Disney movies. And while we love the idea of being a badass like Mulan, we aren't so keen to be moping around waiting for a prince to come and save us, like Cinderella. Thankfully, the more recent Disney movies have some strong female leads who are ready to take their futures into their own hands. And this couldn't be truer than the new highly anticipated Disney animation, Wish. So, if you are looking to spoil the Disney fanatic in your life, you better be quick to grab these Wish movie toys, as we expect that the film is going to be a huge hit this Christmas.

In the enchanting Kingdom of Rosas, our Disney tale unfolds with Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose from West Side Story), a hopeful teenager. Little does Asha know, her optimistic wish brings about more magic and adventure than she ever imagined as the star descends to Earth.

Best Wish movie toys
To celebrate 100 years of Disney, Wish explores the backstory of the iconic star sung about in Disney's theme song "When You Wish Upon a Star," and seen in all the classic films.

The film hit cinemas on November 22, but we predict that it will be the must-see movie over the Christmas holidays because, let's face it, the cinema is the perfect place to take the kids on a cold winter's day. And like every good movie, there will be a huge surge in Disney Wish movie toy requests (just like we saw when the Barbie movie was released). So, don't be left stumped this Christmas when your little one makes a last-minute change to their Christmas list.

1. Jakks Interactive Valentino + Star Large Doll

Price: £69.99

Your little star can grant the Wish movie goat, Valentino, the ability to speak with this

2. Disney Wish Asha of Rosas

Rrp: £17.99

Price: £14.99
It's the leading lady. Our heroine, Asha. Now your little one can be kind, brave and compassionate

3. Disney Wish Star 25cm

Price: £18.99

Description

Star is the tritagonist in the new animated film. Based on the "wishing stars" featured at the

4. Disney Wish Valentino 25cm Soft Cuddly Character

Description

Pascal, Tinkerbell, Mushu, Flounder... NONE of these sidekicks have anything on Valentino. He's

5. Disney Wish Dahlia of Rosas Posable Fashion Doll

Rrp: £17.99

Price: £14.40

Description

Every girl needs a loyal best friend, and no one is better than Dahlia. Dahlia is Asha's best

6. Wish Daylight Noble Dolls Set of Two

Price: £38

This doll set showcases two of the main characters of the film. The King Magnifico and Queen Amaya

7. Disney Wish: Ultimate Colouring

Price: £4.99

Description

Colouring is known to have therapeutic benefits for children, promoting relaxation, focus, and

8. Lexibook MIC90WI, Disney Wish, Microphone For Children

Price: £18.17

Description

Nothing beats a good Disney sing-along. Wish is a musical, but aren't all Disney movies to some

9. LEGO 43223 Disney Wish Asha in the City of Rosas

Price: £22.07

Description

Does your little one love Disney but is also obsessed with LEGO? We have got the perfect toy. This

10. Disney Wish Rosas Castle

Price: £49.99

Your little one can bring the film to life with King Magnifico and Asha mini dolls, 20

11. Disney Wish House Playset

Price: £32.99

Description

If you were a Millennial child, you would be no stranger to Polly Pocket. This is pretty much a

