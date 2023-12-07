Here’s Where To Buy Disney Wish Movie Toys In Time For Christmas

When it comes to childhood, many of our life lessons were learned from Disney movies. And while we love the idea of being a badass like Mulan, we aren't so keen to be moping around waiting for a prince to come and save us, like Cinderella. Thankfully, the more recent Disney movies have some strong female leads who are ready to take their futures into their own hands. And this couldn't be truer than the new highly anticipated Disney animation, Wish. So, if you are looking to spoil the Disney fanatic in your life, you better be quick to grab these Wish movie toys, as we expect that the film is going to be a huge hit this Christmas.
In the enchanting Kingdom of Rosas, our Disney tale unfolds with Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose from West Side Story), a hopeful teenager. Little does Asha know, her optimistic wish brings about more magic and adventure than she ever imagined as the star descends to Earth.
To celebrate 100 years of Disney, Wish explores the backstory of the iconic star sung about in Disney's theme song "When You Wish Upon a Star," and seen in all the classic films.
The film hit cinemas on November 22, but we predict that it will be the must-see movie over the Christmas holidays because, let's face it, the cinema is the perfect place to take the kids on a cold winter's day. And like every good movie, there will be a huge surge in Disney Wish movie toy requests (just like we saw when the Barbie movie was released). So, don't be left stumped this Christmas when your little one makes a last-minute change to their Christmas list.
Description
Your little star can grant the Wish movie goat, Valentino, the ability to speak with this
Description
It's the leading lady. Our heroine, Asha. Now your little one can be kind, brave and compassionate
Description
Star is the tritagonist in the new animated film. Based on the "wishing stars" featured at the
Description
Pascal, Tinkerbell, Mushu, Flounder... NONE of these sidekicks have anything on Valentino. He's
Description
Every girl needs a loyal best friend, and no one is better than Dahlia. Dahlia is Asha's best
Description
This doll set showcases two of the main characters of the film. The King Magnifico and Queen Amaya
Description
Colouring is known to have therapeutic benefits for children, promoting relaxation, focus, and
Description
Nothing beats a good Disney sing-along. Wish is a musical, but aren't all Disney movies to some
Description
Does your little one love Disney but is also obsessed with LEGO? We have got the perfect toy. This
Description
Your little one can bring the film to life with King Magnifico and Asha mini dolls, 20
Description
If you were a Millennial child, you would be no stranger to Polly Pocket. This is pretty much a