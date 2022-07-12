The Bugaboo Pram Loved By Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid And Meghan Markle Is In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Bugaboo has the royal seal of approval from the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, as well as a whole host of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, who has been seen pushing Khai around in her Bugaboo Fox 2.

New parents will be thrilled to learn where they can get hold of Gigi's favourite pushchair, as well as Bugaboo's most iconic models like the Lynx, Cameleon, Turtle and Fox.

Of course, this is hardly an inexpensive purchase to make so you might be interested to know that Amazon is currently offering major discounts on Bugaboo products as part of its Prime Day sale.

We know how hard it can be when it comes to pram shopping especially online, so we've done some of the hard work for you and put together the best Bugaboo pushchairs. Your baby's chariot awaits!

SHOP: Best Bugaboo Pushchairs And Accessories

Gallery SHOP: Best Bugaboo Prams To Shop 1 of 8 An all-terrain pushchair, the Bugaboo Fox 2 combines years of smart design and rigorous testing, to offer you the best and lightest push. Ideal for casual strolls or a hike in the countryside. 2 of 8 Another pram Gigi has been spotted pushing Khai around in, the Bugaboo Lynx is a light full-size pushchair that will make navigating any public transport a whole lot easier. 3 of 8 Looking to add to your family in the near future and want to prepare? The Bugaboo Donkey 3 is designed with multiple children in mind and can be easily converted into a single pushchair in a few clicks. 4 of 8 A firm favourite and one of the original Bugaboo designs. The Cameleon is versatile and easy to use and also has a redesigned rotating carry handle. 5 of 8 The Bee 6 is ideal for city-dwelling parents as it's easy to manoeuvre, especially for the tube. It has everything you need for a walk in the park or a trip to the supermarket. 6 of 8 Bugaboo Turtle is ideal as a car seat as it's super lightweight and designed in collaboration with premium car seat brand Nuna, as we know that safety is the number one priority when travelling in vehicles with your baby. 7 of 8 If you're ready to snap up a new pushchair, or already have one and were not prepared for the rainy season then look no further. This rain cover is compatible with the Fox, Lynx and Cameleon. 8 of 8 Of course, what's a Bugaboo pushchair without a matching Bugaboo organiser? Keep all your baby necessities in this handy zip bag with different compartments for snacks and other bits. It also turns into a small tote bag whenever you need to use your items away from the pushchair.

When is Black Friday 2022?

For Black Friday 2021 Bugaboo had huge savings on some of its most iconic models and for Black Friday 2022, which lands on Friday 25 November, we hope the brand will do the same again.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

This huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping.

Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to snag a good deal before Christmas.

How much does delivery cost on Bugaboo?

There is free shipping on all pushchairs and a 90-day return guarantee.

