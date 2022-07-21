The Best Toddler Pillows For A Great Night’s Sleep

A great night’s sleep: we all crave it. And it may be hard to imagine, but toddlers do, too. Anything that can ensure a restful night deserves to be highly praised and this includes where your little one sleeps, as well as what sort of pillow, duvet and bedding you use. We all take great measures to find the perfect pillow for ourselves: firm or soft? Feather or memory foam? It’s only fair we do the same for our children.

Once your little one moves into a cot or toddler bed, you might be considering the addition of a toddler pillow and duvet. With most toddler duvet sets coming with a pillowcase and duvet cover, treating your toddler to the best pillow will most likely be your next move.

Related: The Best Bathtime Products For Kids That Are Gentle And Nourishing

At what age should my toddler use a pillow?

Your toddler will not need a pillow until at least 12 months. The NHS recommends that you do not use pillows or duvets with babies under the age of one, as they can suffocate if their face gets smothered.

It’s best to wait as long as possible before giving your toddler a pillow. Wait until they aren’t moving around so much in their sleep or are showing interest in having their own, like their parents.

Things to consider in a toddler pillow

Important safety aspects

It might be tempting to get a toddler pillow early on for their naps and nighttime, but following the NHS recommendation, infants under 12 months should not use a duvet, cot quilt, or pillow as it could put your toddler at risk of suffocation.

Consider anti-allergen fibres and materials

If your child suffers from asthma or is prone to getting sniffles during the night, you may want to consider an anti-allergy pillow that'll help them achieve the undisturbed slumber they need.

Choose the right size for your toddler's bed

While you may think an adult-sized pillow will do the same job, getting a smaller pillow for your tot is important. Your toddler could be at risk of suffocation from any excess material of an adult-sized pillow too big for them.

Pick the right filling and firmness

While you may love the softest pillows, your toddler's developing body will need a first-time pillow that provides support. Opt for something slightly firmer, this can still be soft but ensure it mostly retains its shape when in use to provide the proper support - fibre-filled toddler pillows are a great option.

Look for durable and washable materials

You should choose a pillow that is washable and can dry quickly whether that's in the tumble dryer or hung out on the line. There are bound to be little accidents in the night and bouts of sickness so a washable pillow is a must to keep bedding clean and fresh night after night.

When you decide that your tiny tot is ready for a pillow, you want it to be the best for their growing bodies. That’s why we’ve handpicked some favourites to help you make the best decision for your toddler. Shop Grazia's pick of the best toddler pillows here.

SHOP: The Best Toddler Pillows

Gallery The best pillows for your toddler 1 of 6 This toddler pillow is made from ClevaFoam, the creation from ClevaMama. It's breathable and hypo-allergenic, with an open cell structure to support your little one's head, neck and spine during their sleep. It's also PH balanced, meaning it's ideal for children with asthma or allergies. You can remove the cover to machine wash it – the zipper is reversed to protect your toddler's face from catching on it. 2 of 6 With over 10,000 positive five-star reviews on Amazon, this pillow has been described as "the perfect pillow loved by kids!". Designers of the pillow have consulted children's chiropractors to ensure that their Toddler Pillow is made to be ergonomic for your toddler's spinal health. Durable and washable, this toddler pillow is super easy to keep clean and fresh between each sleep. Made from natural cotton, it's also ultra-soft and breathable for ultimate freshness! 3 of 6 You will have heard of the Silentnight brand, and it's a reputable company to put your trust in for a toddler pillow. Designed to be comfy for your little one's sleep but it's also anti-allergy, giving you extra peace of mind if your child has any allergies. The inner is 100 per cent hollowfibre, while the cover is poly-cotton. It's machine washable and you can tumble dry it, too. 4 of 6 A memory foam option, which you might have as your own adult pillow. It's designed to mould to your child's head and keep the neck and spine aligned during sleep (although that only works if your toddler doesn't wriggle around and come off the pillow!) Bamboo is naturally hypo-allergenic and anti-bacterial, resisting mould and dust mites, so it's ideal if your little one has asthma or allergies. It's also anti-static, so it's super comfy against your skin. This pillow cover is machine washable, and bamboo dries quicker than cotton; you can't machine-wash the foam pillow, but you can wipe it clean. 5 of 6 This great value Snüz bundle includes a 4.0 Tog duvet and a pillow that are ideal for your toddler. Made with extra breathable hollowfibre, the duvet and pillow are machine washable, creating a clean, fresh and comfortable environment. 6 of 6 If you're a green, eco-friendly mama, then choose this organic wool toddler pillow from Little Green Sheep. It's naturally anti-allergy, temperature regulating and super soft. It moulds to your child's head as they sleep, offering great support for the head, neck, and spine. It's machine washable on a cold setting, but not to be tumble-dried.