The Best Snack Boxes For Kids That Will Actually Fit All Of Their Food

If you want to keep your little one happy out and about, snacks are essential. And if you don’t want to be caught out needing to buy some in an emergency, having snack boxes at home means you can leave the house prepared for those inevitable hunger cries.

But we can say we’ve been there and done that when it comes to getting the wrong sized snack box. You’ll order something thinking it’ll fit a sandwich, only for it to fit about four raisins. As a parent, kitchen cupboard space is limited so you could really do without an abundance of useless snack boxes, even if they were bought in good faith.

We’ve found the best snack boxes that’ll fit all the snacks with some cute designs to keep your child interested. With snacks involved though, we don’t think that will be hard.

Snack Box Sizes: What Can You Fit?

Snack boxes typically range in capacity from approximately 130ml to 500ml, with smaller sizes being better suited for small quantities of yoghurt, fruit, and nuts, and the larger sizes being best for pre-packaged snacks, popcorn, and yoghurt pots. It can even serve as a first lunchbox.

That being said, from 350ml upwards, you can also expect to find some snack boxes with divided compartments, fab for packing two smaller snack portions in one.

For that reason, we’ve shared a list of the best snack boxes or snack box sets with those larger-sized pots available. That way, you either have enough room for their treats, two compartments that you can make the most of, or a set that you can nest within itself to save space in the kitchen cupboard. The bonus is you can use them all too.

Gallery Best Snack Boxes 1 of 10 Any owner of a Chilly's water bottle will know just how great it is at keeping drinks hot and/or cold. The 500ml food pot does just the same, making it perfect for storing fruit, yoghurt, or other snacks on the go that need to be kept cool. You can use it yourself too for salad and soups for work or picnics. It's hand-wash only, but the stainless-steel interior should be fairly easy to rinse out and clean. 2 of 10 This large 600ml snack box from french brand Monbento, available in dusty pink or pale blue, is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Win-win. The clip-lock mechanism makes the box 100 per cent airtight so nothing falls out, and little ones will love customising the top with decorative caps they can switch in and out. 3 of 10 Dunelm has a variety of trio snack box designs, but we personally love this gender-neutral, monochromatic finish. Stylish and convenient, you can nest one inside for easy storage in your kitchen cupboards. The boxes click shut well and the largest box measures W12.2 x H5.7cm, an ideal size for all sorts of snacks. It is hand wash only, but the durable design is easy to clean. 4 of 10 Measuring 550ml, the Tefal container is divided into two to keep snacks together, yet separate, on the move. House two complimentary snacks, such as yoghurt and fruit, or hummus and carrot sticks, to mix and save from getting soggy en route. BPA-free, dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, the design is 100 per cent leak-proof with a gap-free seal to keep snacks fresh for longer. 5 of 10 How cute is this food jar? Similar to the Chilly's Food Pot, this stainless steel jar can keep snacks that need chilling cold for up to eight hours. With 500ml capacity, it's hand wash only but we adore the cute Mr Bear design that kids will love and be proud to show off come snack-time. There's also the option for a Panda Peppermint and Mr Bear in Tuscany Rose if your little one has a favourite colour. 6 of 10 Four boxes nesting together in one, these are the perfect size for lunching and snacks. The largest box measures W13.5 x 6.3cm which you may be able to squeeze a sandwich-worth of snacks into. The smallest is W9cm, still great for loose berries, fruit, or small yoghurts. We're a fan of this animal print design, but there are other patterns available on La Redoute themed to kids. 7 of 10 With a whopping one-litre capacity, these snack bags from Danish brand HAPS Nordic can hold all your little one's snacks, and then some. Great for packing snacks for a day out with multiple kids or for a picnic. It's a less bulky alternative to traditional boxes; each bag can be reused up to 50 times and is BPA, PVC, phthalate-free, dishwasher-safe, and freezer-safe. 8 of 10 They may be designed for meal prep, but these SISTEMA containers are great as snack boxes too. Each one features two compartments - 410ml each - to keep snacks together yet separate. BPA-free and suitable for use in the dishwasher, fridge, freezer, and microwave, this is perfect for prepping your kids' snacks days in advance ready for those school morning runs. The fact they all nest together too, is great for space-saving. 9 of 10 Cute and colourful with a fun animal theme, these snack boxes will go down a treat with kids. Ideal for school snacks and picnics, the boxes nest within themselves with the largest measuring W11.5 x H5.5cm, and the smallest being W9 x H4.5cm - a little on the small side but still suitable for dried fruit and little treats. They're BPA-free and the main body of the boxes can go in the dishwasher. 10 of 10 We use these ourselves, and they haven't failed us yet. Made of BPA-free plastic, each box has a keep-fresh flexible seal and easy-locking clips that'll survive a trip in the dishwasher. The stackable, modular design makes it handy for preparing snacks the night before. Each one measures a decent 400ml - we've used these for fruit, biscuits, yoghurt pots, you name it.

What To Look For In a Snack Box

Alongside the size of the snack box, you’ll also want to make sure that the container is BPA-free so it's healthy for your child, and that it can keep their snacks nice and fresh. Some boxes come with flimsy seals, so we'd recommend picking those with clip-locks or click-shut lids.

You may also want your snack boxes to be dishwasher-safe – definitely worth it if having the time to wash by hand is out of the question.

If you're shopping from our list, we've ticked all these boxes.

Best Snacks For Snack Boxes

Healthy snacks like fruit, chopped veggies, nuts, and more are ideal for packing in a snack box, and the NHS has some easy-to-prep snacks that’ll fit nicely too. Some top picks include:

• Homemade popcorn

• Low-fat hummus and veg sticks

• Sliced fruit and yoghurt

• Rice cakes and a low-fat spread or peanut butter