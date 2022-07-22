Remember when you were a child and the summer holidays used to whizz by? Well, now you're the parent, and turns out filling six weeks isn't that easy.
So, if the summer holidays have rolled around and you've realised there's not much in the diary, here's some inspiration.
Here's what the Grazia team have booked for the kids' summer holidays so far...
Things To Do In The Summer Holidays 2022
Broxbourne’s Paradise Wildlife Park should have something for everyone in that it caters for animal fans and dinosaur fans. Are there any other fans?
Home to over 800 exotic animals, one of the best big cat collections in the UK and more that 40 roaring and moving dinosaurs a rex-train and indoor soft play it’s a guaranteed hit - and child-exhauster.
As one of Europe’s leading wildlife park for animal experiences, you can do everything from meeting our meerkats, to shadowing a keeper and hand-feeding a big cat. The funds raised from these animal experiences go directly to the conservation & welfare of the animals in our care and in the wild.
https://www.pwpark.com/
One for a variety of ages, the Nickelodeon experience is touring the UK, hitting Edinburgh, Manchester and Hertfordshire this summer. An outdoor experience where you can jump into the worlds of your favourite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows, from Paw Patrol to Henry Danger activities include a timed immersive escape room, an interactive air maze, a pirate treasure hunt and the opportunity to get slimed. And that’s just a starter.
Tickets available here.
Iggety ziggety zaggety zoom! This production of the classic Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler favourite is by the acclaimed Tall Stories company. Running from July 21 to September 4, it’s a must for all Donaldson-fans (aka all children). At an hour long, and suitable for children over three, it’s an excellent family-friendly trip.
Tickets from £10
Part of a full-on range of family experiences at The Globe, this summer, this tour introduces younger visitors to Shakespeare’s London and to the theatrical world he created. From blood and gore to poetry and prose, the family tour will delight and disgust. Tours are led by expert guides. Check out the programme in general if sword fighting demonstrations and special performances might be more your family's thing.
Theme park. Zoo. Resort. Festival site. Themed hotels to blow every child’s mind. From pre-schoolers to Nanas, Chessington is one of those places there really is something to keep everyone happy.
There’s Cocomelon, there’s Wilderfest (billed as Britain’s wiiiiiildest music festival), there’s Gruffalo themed bedrooms and there’s VIP animal experiences and stays that will excite even the hardest to impress kids. And, of course, there’s the rides.We feel a bit overexcited even just thinking about it…
https://www.chessington.com/
Drayton Manor boasts more than 100 theme park rides & attractions including a brand new Vikings Area, Adventure Cove, and Europe’s only Thomas Land. There's also a 15-acre zoo and more. If you think it's all going to be a bit much for one day, luckily there's also a four-star on-site hotel.