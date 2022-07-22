Here's what the Grazia team have booked for the kids' summer holidays so far...

Gallery Things To Do In The Summer Holidays 2022

CREDIT: Paradise Wildlife Park



Broxbourne’s Paradise Wildlife Park should have something for everyone in that it caters for animal fans and dinosaur fans. Are there any other fans?

Home to over 800 exotic animals, one of the best big cat collections in the UK and more that 40 roaring and moving dinosaurs a rex-train and indoor soft play it’s a guaranteed hit - and child-exhauster.

As one of Europe’s leading wildlife park for animal experiences, you can do everything from meeting our meerkats, to shadowing a keeper and hand-feeding a big cat. The funds raised from these animal experiences go directly to the conservation & welfare of the animals in our care and in the wild.

https://www.pwpark.com/