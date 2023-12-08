You Can Still Buy All Of The Iconic Retro Toys You Once Loved As A Child

Toys from our childhoods hold a special place in our hearts, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cherished memories from times gone by. Some toys are probably better left in the past - like those plastic Sky Dancer dolls that would fly rapidly in unpredictable directions and injure everyone within a two-mile radius - but others we'd be delighted to welcome back into our lives. Thankfully, you can still get your hands on all of the retro toys you loved as children, and they'd even had a glow-up, to, erm, comply with the current UK toy safety regulations...
In an age dominated by technology, there's a unique charm in the tactile nature of retro toys. Whether it's the satisfying click of a Tamagotchi or the comforting weight of a Furby, these toys offer a tangible connection to the past, and they can now be part of your child's story, too. They serve as a delightful reminder that joy doesn't always come from tapping on an iPad screen.
Gone are the days of circling your top toy picks for Christmas in the Argos catalogue on your living room floor (sob), but, we've rounded up our favourite retro toys that you can buy for your mini-me today. Sit back and get ready to bask in the nostalgia.
SHOP: The Best Retro Toys
Description
Tamagotchi has had the ultimate makeover, redesigned and reimagined by the original game designers
Description
Beanie Babies became wildly popular in the '90s, causing an absolute collecting frenzy. Your
Description
We have a love-hate relationship with Furbies. However, the new Furbys are thankfully much cuter
Description
These tiny playsets featured a diverse range of themes, from castles to malls, capturing
Description
The original Stretch Armstrong is back! Take a step back in time with this toy that you can
Description
Sitting in front of the TV, eating cereal, watching Sesame Stree- what we wouldn't do to go back
Description
This authentic Ninja Turtle van opens from the front and the back, with room for all four Turtles
Description
If you were a '90s gamer, you know that it doesn't get better than the old-school Nintendo. This
9. YOYO Ball
Description
Everyone wanted to be a yo-yo master - many tried, and many unfortunately failed. Save your child
Description
What was that rumour? Rub them together, and they have babies. While we can neither confirm nor
Description
These tiny aquatic creatures hatch from dehydrated eggs and have captured children's fascination
Description
Super Mario meets Scalextric. Spend the afternoon racing your little one around this Mario-themed
Description
If a Mr Frosty machine wasn’t on your Christmas list as a kid, did you even grow up in the '90s?
Description
Your little one can keep all their secrets in this journal, and while it’s not exactly the same
Description
We know what you are thinking. Isn’t this the flying doll that they were talking about earlier?
For more parenting stories, (non-judgmental) advice, tips and memes, check out Grazia's parenting community on Instagram, @TheJuggleUK
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.