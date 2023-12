You Can Still Buy All Of The Iconic Retro Toys You Once Loved As A Child

Toys from our childhoods hold a special place in our hearts, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cherished memories from times gone by. Some toys are probably better left in the past - like those plastic Sky Dancer dolls that would fly rapidly in unpredictable directions and injure everyone within a two-mile radius - but others we'd be delighted to welcome back into our lives. Thankfully, you can still get your hands on all of the retro toys you loved as children, and they'd even had a glow-up, to, erm, comply with the current UK toy safety regulations...

In an age dominated by technology, there's a unique charm in the tactile nature of retro toys. Whether it's the satisfying click of a Tamagotchi or the comforting weight of a Furby, these toys offer a tangible connection to the past, and they can now be part of your child's story, too. They serve as a delightful reminder that joy doesn't always come from tapping on an iPad screen.

Gone are the days of circling your top toy picks for Christmas in the Argos catalogue on your living room floor (sob), but, we've rounded up our favourite retro toys that you can buy for your mini-me today. Sit back and get ready to bask in the nostalgia.

SHOP: The Best Retro Toys

9. YOYO Ball Credit: Amazon Price: £ 5 View offer Description Everyone wanted to be a yo-yo master - many tried, and many unfortunately failed. Save your child ... read more Price: £ 5 View offer

14. FunLockets Secret Journal Credit: Amazon Price: £ 19.99 View offer Description Your little one can keep all their secrets in this journal, and while it’s not exactly the same ... read more Price: £ 19.99 View offer

For more parenting stories, (non-judgmental) advice, tips and memes, check out Grazia's parenting community on Instagram, @TheJuggleUK