You Can Still Buy All Of The Iconic Retro Toys You Once Loved As A Child

Because the classics never go out of style.

by Hannah Carroll
Updated
Toys from our childhoods hold a special place in our hearts, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cherished memories from times gone by. Some toys are probably better left in the past - like those plastic Sky Dancer dolls that would fly rapidly in unpredictable directions and injure everyone within a two-mile radius - but others we'd be delighted to welcome back into our lives. Thankfully, you can still get your hands on all of the retro toys you loved as children, and they'd even had a glow-up, to, erm, comply with the current UK toy safety regulations...

In an age dominated by technology, there's a unique charm in the tactile nature of retro toys. Whether it's the satisfying click of a Tamagotchi or the comforting weight of a Furby, these toys offer a tangible connection to the past, and they can now be part of your child's story, too. They serve as a delightful reminder that joy doesn't always come from tapping on an iPad screen.

Gone are the days of circling your top toy picks for Christmas in the Argos catalogue on your living room floor (sob), but, we've rounded up our favourite retro toys that you can buy for your mini-me today. Sit back and get ready to bask in the nostalgia.

SHOP: The Best Retro Toys

1. Giga Pets AR Virtual Animal Pet Toy

Credit: Amazon
Price: £18.99

Description

Tamagotchi has had the ultimate makeover, redesigned and reimagined by the original game designers

2. TY HARMONIE UNICORN

Credit: Amazon
Price: £6

Description

Beanie Babies became wildly popular in the '90s, causing an absolute collecting frenzy. Your

3. Furby Hasbro Purple Interactive Toy Plush

Credit: Amazon

Rrp: £74.99

Price: £54.99
Description

We have a love-hate relationship with Furbies. However, the new Furbys are thankfully much cuter

4. Polly Pocket Unicorn Forest Compact, Tea Party Theme

Credit: Amazon
Price: £15.99

Description

These tiny playsets featured a diverse range of themes, from castles to malls, capturing

5. The Original Giant Stretch Armstrong

Credit: Amazon
Price: £19.99

Description

The original Stretch Armstrong is back! Take a step back in time with this toy that you can

6. Sesame Street Elmo Slide

Credit: Argos
Price: £60

Description

Sitting in front of the TV, eating cereal, watching Sesame Stree- what we wouldn't do to go back

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Delivery Van

Credit: Argos
Price: £40

Description

This authentic Ninja Turtle van opens from the front and the back, with room for all four Turtles

8. Nintendo Classic Mini: Super NES

Credit: Amazon
Price: £299.99

Description

If you were a '90s gamer, you know that it doesn't get better than the old-school Nintendo. This

9. YOYO Ball

Credit: Amazon
Price: £5

Description

Everyone wanted to be a yo-yo master - many tried, and many unfortunately failed. Save your child

10. Henbrandt Giant Alien Eggs with Baby Box of 12 

Credit: Amazon
Price: £13.90

Description

What was that rumour? Rub them together, and they have babies. While we can neither confirm nor

11. The Original Sea Monkeys

Credit: Amazon
Price: £9.99

Description

These tiny aquatic creatures hatch from dehydrated eggs and have captured children's fascination

12. Carrera First Nintendo Mario Kart™ Race Track Set

Credit: Amazon
Price: £37.80

Description

Super Mario meets Scalextric. Spend the afternoon racing your little one around this Mario-themed

13. Cool Create Mr Frosty The Ice Crunchy Maker

Credit: Argos
Price: £24

Description

If a Mr Frosty machine wasn’t on your Christmas list as a kid, did you even grow up in the '90s?

14. FunLockets Secret Journal

Credit: Amazon
Price: £19.99

Description

Your little one can keep all their secrets in this journal, and while it’s not exactly the same

15. HATCHIMALS Crystal Flyers

Credit: Amazon
Price: £19.99

Description

We know what you are thinking. Isn’t this the flying doll that they were talking about earlier?

For more parenting stories, (non-judgmental) advice, tips and memes, check out Grazia's parenting community on Instagram, @TheJuggleUK

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

