You Can Still Buy All Of The Iconic Retro Toys You Once Loved As A Child

Toys from our childhoods hold a special place in our hearts, evoking a sense of nostalgia and cherished memories from times gone by. Some toys are probably better left in the past - like those plastic Sky Dancer dolls that would fly rapidly in unpredictable directions and injure everyone within a two-mile radius - but others we'd be delighted to welcome back into our lives. Thankfully, you can still get your hands on all of the retro toys you loved as children, and they'd even had a glow-up, to, erm, comply with the current UK toy safety regulations...