20 Diverse And Inclusive Toys To Celebrate Black History Month

Toys that teach, inspire, and celebrate Black culture.

by Hannah James |
Updated
Best Diverse Toys: Barbie Extra Fashion Doll with Afro-Puffs and Shaggy Rainbow Coat
Barbie Extra Fashion Doll with Afro-Puffs and Shaggy Rainbow Coat
Best Diverse Toys: Ken Fashionistas doll
Ken Fashionistas Doll
Best Diverse Toys: Kaloo - Tendresse - Naomie
Kaloo - Tendresse - Naomie
Best Diverse Toys: Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales
Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales
Best Diverse Toys: Kids Nike Wooden Puzzle
LITTLE OMO - Kids Nike Wooden Puzzle
Best Diverse Toys: Disney Princess Moana Styling Head
Disney Princess Moana Styling Head
Best Diverse Toys: Children's djembe drum bongo hand-painted
Children's Djembe Drum Bongo Hand-Painted
Best Diverse Toys: Marvel F3677 Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Okoye 6-inch Action Toy
Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Okoye 6-inch Action Toy
Best Diverse Toys: I Never Forget a Face Memory and Matching Game
I Never Forget a Face Memory and Matching Game
Best Diverse Toys: My Friend Cody musical doll 28cm
My Friend Cody Musical Doll 28cm
Best Diverse Toys: Alphabet paper flashcards set of 26
Alphabet Paper Flashcards Set of 26
Best Diverse Toys: Fisher-Price Little People Figure Set for Toddler and Preschool Pretend Play
Fisher-Price Little People Figure Set for Toddler and Preschool Pretend Play
Best Diverse Toys: Doll Evi
Doll Evi
Best Diverse Toys: Creatable World
Creatable World Fashion Dolls
Best Diverse Toys: Caribbean Map Jigsaw Puzzle
Caribbean Map Jigsaw Puzzle
Best Diverse Toys: I Am: Empowering African American Coloring Book for Boys with Positive Affirmations
I Am: Empowering African American Coloring Book for Boys with Positive Affirmations
Best Diverse Toys: Black British Tales
Black British Tales
Best Diverse Toys: Bratz 573449EUC Sasha 20 Special Edition Original Fashion Doll
Bratz Sasha 20 Special Edition Original Fashion Doll
Best Diverse Toys: Crayola Colours of the World Crayons Set
Crayola Colours of the World Crayons Set
Best Diverse Toys: Thundergirl Bundle
Thundergirl Bundle

Black History Month is a chance to celebrate the culture and contributions of people of colour, but we believe it shouldn’t be limited to just the month of October. Diverse toys are a great way to prompt inclusivity all year round, and teaching your child acceptance and inclusivity helps raise well-educated, well-rounded kids.

Toys are one of the most beneficial ways to teach a child. They are engaging and give parents and children the chance to have open conversations, create role-play situations and normalise differences. Adding diverse Barbie dolls to your family's toy collection, for example, can have enormous benefits for your little one's future, and can help shape the person they become.

Little girl playing with diverse toys
Representation matters, and diversity is not just a passing whim but a fundamental need. Just as we carefully curate our children's wardrobes to reflect their individuality, children also seek characters in books, movies, and toys who mirror their own identities. It's just as important that young minds see diverse faces in their everyday toys, as it is to see it reflected in media and storytelling.

Anti-racism is pro-actively taught in all UK schools, with many schools opting to sign up for a more diverse and anti-racist curriculum. But there is a lot you can do from home. Adding culturally diverse and inclusive toys to your child's toy box will help shape your child into a more understanding and accepting person. There is no better time to have these discussions than in October when various events nationwide will be celebrating diversity.

So, if you want to raise compassionate, confident, and globally conscious citizens, adding some diverse and inclusive toys is the first small step. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.

SHOP: Best Inclusive Toys

1. Barbie Extra Fashion Doll with Afro-Puffs and Shaggy Rainbow Coat

Price: £21.99

Description

Meet the Barbie Extra Fashion Doll. She embraces her afro hair, styled in gorgeous afro-puffs, and

2. Ken Fashionistas Doll

Price: £13.99

Description

The Ken Fashionistas Doll is a style icon, redefining masculinity with his sleek look and trendy,

3. Kaloo - Tendresse - Naomie

Price: £22.27

Description

Kaloo's Naomie doll is an irresistibly soft and cuddly plush toy, perfect for comforting and

4. Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Miles Morales

Price: £49.99

Description

If your child is a fan of Spiderman, they are probably no stranger to Miles Morales. Miles is the

5. LITTLE OMO - Kids Nike Wooden Puzzle

Price: £27

www.selfridges.com

Description

This wooden puzzle is a playful and educational delight, allowing young minds to piece together a

6. Disney Princess Moana Styling Head

Price: £22

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Who doesn't love Moana? The brave princess who sails the sea to save her whole island - now that

7. Children's Djembe Drum Bongo Hand-Painted

Price: £9.91

Description

Playing with djembe drum bongos sparks rhythmic creativity and fosters cultural appreciation,

8. Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Okoye 6-inch Action Toy

Price: £16.68

Description

Okoye is a fierce and loyal warrior and the head of the Dora Milaje, making her an iconic

9. I Never Forget a Face Memory and Matching Game

Description

I Never Forget a Face Memory and Matching Game is an engaging and entertaining way for kids to

10. My Friend Cody Musical Doll 28cm

Price: £28

www.selfridges.com

Description

If your toddler is a fan of Cocomelon, then you will be no stranger to Cody. The show's main

11. Alphabet Paper Flashcards Set of 26

Price: £19

www.selfridges.com

Description

Flash cards can be a bit boring and generic, but we cannot get enough of these Little Omo cards.

12. Fisher-Price Little People Figure Set for Toddler and Preschool Pretend Play

Price: £25.99

Description

Designed for little hands, the Fisher-Price Little People Figure Set is perfect for your little

13. Doll Evi

Price: £16.50 (was £19)

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

This sweet, machine-washable little doll is the perfect companion for all of your little one's

14. Creatable World Fashion Dolls

Price: £14.99

Description

Creatable World fashion dolls are so fully customisable, they don't come with a name or gender, so

15. Caribbean Map Jigsaw Puzzle

Price: £1

lovejamii.com

Description

In this 100-piece jigsaw puzzle, each region of the Caribbean is represented with a variety of

16. I Am: Empowering African American Coloring Book for Boys with Positive Affirmations

Price: £7.74

Description

This positive affirmation colouring book is filled with pictures of beautiful illustrations.

17. Black British Tales

Price: £14.99

tonies.com

Description

CJ is eight years old, and she loves learning. Join her and her family to explore some amazing

18. Bratz Sasha 20 Special Edition Original Fashion Doll

Price: £22.49

Description

Want to feel old? The Bratz are turning 20! This 'retro' toy is a special edition fashion doll.

19. Crayola Colours of the World Crayons Set

Price: £11

www.argos.co.uk

Description

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons contain 24 specially formulated colours representing people

20. Thundergirl Bundle

Price: £37

sheniandteni.com

Description

Black History Month is a fantastic time to support black-owned businesses. Sheni and Teni was

Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

