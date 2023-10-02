20 Diverse And Inclusive Toys To Celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month is a chance to celebrate the culture and contributions of people of colour, but we believe it shouldn’t be limited to just the month of October. Diverse toys are a great way to prompt inclusivity all year round, and teaching your child acceptance and inclusivity helps raise well-educated, well-rounded kids.

Toys are one of the most beneficial ways to teach a child. They are engaging and give parents and children the chance to have open conversations, create role-play situations and normalise differences. Adding diverse Barbie dolls to your family's toy collection, for example, can have enormous benefits for your little one's future, and can help shape the person they become.

©Credit: Kidly

Representation matters, and diversity is not just a passing whim but a fundamental need. Just as we carefully curate our children's wardrobes to reflect their individuality, children also seek characters in books, movies, and toys who mirror their own identities. It's just as important that young minds see diverse faces in their everyday toys, as it is to see it reflected in media and storytelling.

Anti-racism is pro-actively taught in all UK schools, with many schools opting to sign up for a more diverse and anti-racist curriculum. But there is a lot you can do from home. Adding culturally diverse and inclusive toys to your child's toy box will help shape your child into a more understanding and accepting person. There is no better time to have these discussions than in October when various events nationwide will be celebrating diversity.

So, if you want to raise compassionate, confident, and globally conscious citizens, adding some diverse and inclusive toys is the first small step. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.

SHOP: Best Inclusive Toys

