20 Diverse And Inclusive Toys To Celebrate Black History Month

Black History Month is a chance to celebrate the culture and contributions of people of colour, but we believe it shouldn’t be limited to just the month of October. Diverse toys are a great way to prompt inclusivity all year round, and teaching your child acceptance and inclusivity helps raise well-educated, well-rounded kids.
Toys are one of the most beneficial ways to teach a child. They are engaging and give parents and children the chance to have open conversations, create role-play situations and normalise differences. Adding diverse Barbie dolls to your family's toy collection, for example, can have enormous benefits for your little one's future, and can help shape the person they become.
Representation matters, and diversity is not just a passing whim but a fundamental need. Just as we carefully curate our children's wardrobes to reflect their individuality, children also seek characters in books, movies, and toys who mirror their own identities. It's just as important that young minds see diverse faces in their everyday toys, as it is to see it reflected in media and storytelling.
Anti-racism is pro-actively taught in all UK schools, with many schools opting to sign up for a more diverse and anti-racist curriculum. But there is a lot you can do from home. Adding culturally diverse and inclusive toys to your child's toy box will help shape your child into a more understanding and accepting person. There is no better time to have these discussions than in October when various events nationwide will be celebrating diversity.
So, if you want to raise compassionate, confident, and globally conscious citizens, adding some diverse and inclusive toys is the first small step. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks.
SHOP: Best Inclusive Toys
Description
Meet the Barbie Extra Fashion Doll. She embraces her afro hair, styled in gorgeous afro-puffs, and
Description
The Ken Fashionistas Doll is a style icon, redefining masculinity with his sleek look and trendy,
Description
Kaloo's Naomie doll is an irresistibly soft and cuddly plush toy, perfect for comforting and
Description
If your child is a fan of Spiderman, they are probably no stranger to Miles Morales. Miles is the
Description
This wooden puzzle is a playful and educational delight, allowing young minds to piece together a
Description
Who doesn't love Moana? The brave princess who sails the sea to save her whole island - now that
Description
Playing with djembe drum bongos sparks rhythmic creativity and fosters cultural appreciation,
Description
Okoye is a fierce and loyal warrior and the head of the Dora Milaje, making her an iconic
Description
I Never Forget a Face Memory and Matching Game is an engaging and entertaining way for kids to
Description
If your toddler is a fan of Cocomelon, then you will be no stranger to Cody. The show's main
Description
Flash cards can be a bit boring and generic, but we cannot get enough of these Little Omo cards.
Description
Designed for little hands, the Fisher-Price Little People Figure Set is perfect for your little
13. Doll Evi
Description
This sweet, machine-washable little doll is the perfect companion for all of your little one's
Description
Creatable World fashion dolls are so fully customisable, they don't come with a name or gender, so
Description
In this 100-piece jigsaw puzzle, each region of the Caribbean is represented with a variety of
Description
This positive affirmation colouring book is filled with pictures of beautiful illustrations.
Description
CJ is eight years old, and she loves learning. Join her and her family to explore some amazing
Description
Want to feel old? The Bratz are turning 20! This 'retro' toy is a special edition fashion doll.
Description
Crayola Colors of the World Crayons contain 24 specially formulated colours representing people
Description
Black History Month is a fantastic time to support black-owned businesses. Sheni and Teni was
Hannah Carroll is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.