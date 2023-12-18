These Babywearing Coats Are The Epitome Of Style And Comfort For New And Expectant Parents

If you love nothing more than escaping the house for some fresh air, you'll know how much more complicated that gets when you have a baby. Packing up the pram, navigating different terrain and not being hands-free can all be frustrating, especially when it's chilly out, but there is an alternative - and a stylish one, at that. Ideal for those quick outings or if you prefer being close to your baby, babywearing coats are rising in popularity due to the flexibility they offer new parents - and how chic they look.
Specifically made to fit your baby carrier or sling underneath, babywearing coats can also be worn throughout pregnancy, so if you're pregnant during the winter months or your little one will arrive when it's cold, it's a great investment. Suitable for all types of weather, here are some of the best babywearing coats to buy to keep you and bump, or you and baby, cosy and warm.
SHOP: The Best Babywearing Coats For Style And Comfort
Description
Designed to grow with you through pregnancy and beyond, this cosy puffer is shower-resistant and
Pros
- Detachable hood
- Zip-away panels
- Detachable kangaroo panel
- Made with natural down and feather for warmth
- Shower resistant
Cons
- Only one colour available
Description
A four-in-one babywearing coat, this Wombat & Co parka works for pregnancy, babywearing and
Pros
- Five colours available
- Shower-proof
- Wind-resistant
- Polar fleece interior
- Breathable
- Removable insert
- Extra inserts available
Cons
- Sizing comes up small
Description
This super soft velvet puffer not only looks great pre, during and post-pregnancy but its faux
Pros
- Zip-in panel
- Soft, quilted velvet
- Natural down and feather filling
- Two invisible side pockets
- Faux fur-lined baby pouch
Cons
- Only one colour available
- Velvet can be harder to clean
Description
For a coat that would be suitable as we head into spring, opt for this lightweight and
Pros
- Reversible
- Detachable baby panel
- Shower-resistant
- Recycled padding
- Lightweight
Cons
- Not as warm as some options on the list
Description
With a faux fur lining and a weather-resistant outer, this parka will keep you toasty even in the
Pros
- Three colours available
- Petite sizes available
- Zip-off kangaroo panel
- Weather-resistant outer
- Designed for cold weather
- Zippable side pockets
- Detachable faux fur trim
Cons
- Might be too warm for some
Description
For a simple, stylish option for slightly warmer months, this khaki parka babywearing coat from
Pros
- Zip-ff kangaroo panel
- Front pockets
- 100% cotton
- Detachable fur trim
- Quilted sleeves
Cons
- Only available in one colour
- Not as warm as some options on the list
Are babywearing coats worth it?
It seems like the list of things you need as a parent never ends, so you'd be right to question whether a babywearing coat is worth it. If you wear it while you're expecting, and then post-birth, you'll certainly get a lot of wear. You can also keep hold of it for any future pregnancies, sell it on Vinted or eBay and make your money back, or simply wear it long after your baby is wandering about on their own without the panels attached.
Plus, it allows you to feel close to your little one while you're out and about, which is a plus for parent and baby.