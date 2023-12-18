These Babywearing Coats Are The Epitome Of Style And Comfort For New And Expectant Parents

If you love nothing more than escaping the house for some fresh air, you'll know how much more complicated that gets when you have a baby. Packing up the pram, navigating different terrain and not being hands-free can all be frustrating, especially when it's chilly out, but there is an alternative - and a stylish one, at that. Ideal for those quick outings or if you prefer being close to your baby, babywearing coats are rising in popularity due to the flexibility they offer new parents - and how chic they look.

Specifically made to fit your baby carrier or sling underneath, babywearing coats can also be worn throughout pregnancy, so if you're pregnant during the winter months or your little one will arrive when it's cold, it's a great investment. Suitable for all types of weather, here are some of the best babywearing coats to buy to keep you and bump, or you and baby, cosy and warm.

1. Seraphine Long Maternity And Babywearing Puffer Coat
Description Designed to grow with you through pregnancy and beyond, this cosy puffer is shower-resistant and features detachable hood, zip-away panels, detachable kangaroo panel, and is made with natural down and feather for warmth.

Zip-away panels

Detachable kangaroo panel

Made with natural down and feather for warmth

3. Seraphine Maternity And Babywearing Velvet Puffer Coat
Description This super soft velvet puffer not only looks great pre, during and post-pregnancy but features zip-in panel, soft quilted velvet, natural down and feather filling, two invisible side pockets, and faux fur-lined baby pouch.

Soft, quilted velvet

Natural down and feather filling

Two invisible side pockets

Faux fur-lined baby pouch Cons Only one colour available

4. Seraphine Reversible Maternity And Babywearing Jacket
Description For a coat that would be suitable as we head into spring, opt for this lightweight and reversible option with detachable baby panel, shower-resistant fabric, and recycled padding.

Detachable baby panel

Shower-resistant

Recycled padding

5. Seraphine Khaki 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka
Description With a faux fur lining and a weather-resistant outer, this parka will keep you toasty even in the coldest weather. Features three colours available, petite sizes available, zip-off kangaroo panel, weather-resistant outer, zippable side pockets, and detachable faux fur trim.

Petite sizes available

Zip-off kangaroo panel

Weather-resistant outer

Designed for cold weather

Zippable side pockets

6. River Island Khaki 3-In-1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat
Description For a simple, stylish option for slightly warmer months, this khaki parka babywearing coat features zip-off kangaroo panel, front pockets, 100% cotton, detachable fur trim, and quilted sleeves.

Front pockets

100% cotton

Detachable fur trim

Quilted sleeves Cons Only available in one colour

7. Mamalicious Shella Maternity 3-in-1 Parka Jacket, Navy
Description Simple and versatile, this maternity and babywearing coat from Mamalicious features maternity panel, elasticated cuffs, zip-up pockets, and large hood.

Elasticated cuffs

Zip-up pockets

Large hood Cons Only available in one colour

Are babywearing coats worth it?

It seems like the list of things you need as a parent never ends, so you'd be right to question whether a babywearing coat is worth it. If you wear it while you're expecting, and then post-birth, you'll certainly get a lot of wear. You can also keep hold of it for any future pregnancies, sell it on Vinted or eBay and make your money back, or simply wear it long after your baby is wandering about on their own without the panels attached.