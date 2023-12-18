  1. Home|
These Babywearing Coats Are The Epitome Of Style And Comfort For New And Expectant Parents

The winter essential you didn't know you needed.

Seraphine Long Maternity And Babywearing Puffer Coat
Wombat And Co Wombat Shell Babywearing Maternity Parka Jacket, Camo Green
Maternity And Babywearing Velvet Puffer Coat
Seraphine Reversible Maternity And Babywearing Jacket
Seraphine Khaki 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka
River Island Khaki 3-In-1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat
Mamalicious Shella Maternity 3-in-1 Parka Jacket, Navy
If you love nothing more than escaping the house for some fresh air, you'll know how much more complicated that gets when you have a baby. Packing up the pram, navigating different terrain and not being hands-free can all be frustrating, especially when it's chilly out, but there is an alternative - and a stylish one, at that. Ideal for those quick outings or if you prefer being close to your baby, babywearing coats are rising in popularity due to the flexibility they offer new parents - and how chic they look.

Specifically made to fit your baby carrier or sling underneath, babywearing coats can also be worn throughout pregnancy, so if you're pregnant during the winter months or your little one will arrive when it's cold, it's a great investment. Suitable for all types of weather, here are some of the best babywearing coats to buy to keep you and bump, or you and baby, cosy and warm.

SHOP: The Best Babywearing Coats For Style And Comfort

Seraphine Long Maternity And Babywearing Puffer Coat

Price: £219

www.seraphine.com

Description

Designed to grow with you through pregnancy and beyond, this cosy puffer is shower-resistant and

Pros

  • Detachable hood
  • Zip-away panels
  • Detachable kangaroo panel
  • Made with natural down and feather for warmth
  • Shower resistant

Cons

  • Only one colour available
Wombat And Co Wombat Shell Babywearing Maternity Parka Jacket

Price: £154.90

www.mountainwarehouse.com

Description

A four-in-one babywearing coat, this Wombat & Co parka works for pregnancy, babywearing and

Pros

  • Five colours available
  • Shower-proof
  • Wind-resistant
  • Polar fleece interior
  • Breathable
  • Removable insert
  • Extra inserts available

Cons

  • Sizing comes up small
Seraphine Maternity And Babywearing Velvet Puffer Coat

Price: £149 (was £209)

www.seraphine.com

Description

This super soft velvet puffer not only looks great pre, during and post-pregnancy but its faux

Pros

  • Zip-in panel
  • Soft, quilted velvet
  • Natural down and feather filling
  • Two invisible side pockets
  • Faux fur-lined baby pouch

Cons

  • Only one colour available
  • Velvet can be harder to clean
Seraphine Reversible Maternity And Babywearing Jacket

Price: £129

www.seraphine.com

Description

For a coat that would be suitable as we head into spring, opt for this lightweight and

Pros

  • Reversible
  • Detachable baby panel
  • Shower-resistant
  • Recycled padding
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Not as warm as some options on the list
Seraphine Khaki 3-in-1 Winter Maternity Parka

Price: £155 (was £179)

www.seraphine.com

Description

With a faux fur lining and a weather-resistant outer, this parka will keep you toasty even in the

Pros

  • Three colours available
  • Petite sizes available
  • Zip-off kangaroo panel
  • Weather-resistant outer
  • Designed for cold weather
  • Zippable side pockets
  • Detachable faux fur trim

Cons

  • Might be too warm for some
River Island Khaki 3-In-1 Maternity Hooded Parka Coat

Price: £130

www.riverisland.com

Description

For a simple, stylish option for slightly warmer months, this khaki parka babywearing coat from

Pros

  • Zip-ff kangaroo panel
  • Front pockets
  • 100% cotton
  • Detachable fur trim
  • Quilted sleeves

Cons

  • Only available in one colour
  • Not as warm as some options on the list
Mamalicious Shella Maternity 3-in-1 Parka Jacket, Navy

Description

Simple and versatile, this maternity and babywearing coat from Mamalicious is another option

Pros

  • Maternity panel
  • Elasticated cuffs
  • Zip-up pockets
  • Large hood

Cons

  • Only available in one colour
  • Not as warm as some options on the list
Are babywearing coats worth it?

It seems like the list of things you need as a parent never ends, so you'd be right to question whether a babywearing coat is worth it. If you wear it while you're expecting, and then post-birth, you'll certainly get a lot of wear. You can also keep hold of it for any future pregnancies, sell it on Vinted or eBay and make your money back, or simply wear it long after your baby is wandering about on their own without the panels attached.

Plus, it allows you to feel close to your little one while you're out and about, which is a plus for parent and baby.

