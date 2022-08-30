Amy Hart’s Reason For Not Having A Baby Shower Is Incredibly Meaningful

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart announced that she is pregnant yesterday in a heart-warming post on Instagram. The 30-year-old has been dating boyfriend Sam Rason, 33, for a year and has posted extensively about her fertility journey since the pair decided to start a family.

‘So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories,’ Amy shared on social media. ‘In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous. Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March.’

Amy then appeared on Loose Women to talk more about her pregnancy, an apt place given it’s where she was first encouraged to have her fertility checked. In 2019, Amy went for a fertility MOT and was told her fertility levels were low for her age, thus pushing her to freeze her eggs as an ‘insurance policy’ if she didn’t find a partner.

She had initially made plans to have a baby alone through IVF, but met partner Sam last summer. The couple plan to marry after their first child is born, with Amy hilariously insisting Sam doesn’t propose to her until she’s no longer pregnant so she can drink champagne.

‘We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all,’ Amy said of her fertility journey. ‘Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out. So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days. We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh.’

Her transparency about her attempts to start a family is why the pregnancy announcement is meaningful to many. ‘Amy Hart being pregnant with twins (especially after all of her fertility struggles) is the best news ever, so happy for her,’ one fan shared on Twitter. Beyond that, with fans following her hard-to-watch experience looking for love on Love Island, the joy she has found with boyfriend Sam is a beacon of hope.

Amy's reasons not to have a baby shower have also touched many. ‘I don’t love them, I’ll probably have a “Sip and See” two weeks after,’ Amy said on Loose Women. ‘I just think if you’ve got friends that are trying for a baby and it’s not working, to have a party being like “So what advice do you have for the new baby?!” I would just never want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. And also since we’re not finding out the gender, I don’t want people to think they’ve got to buy a present before and after.’

Amy has promised to share all the details of her pregnancy online, but with the same thoughtfulness about others fertility struggles. ‘To everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset,’ her Instagram post read. ‘The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.)’