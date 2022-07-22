The Most Complained About Love Island Moments

Following the boys pretty much unanimous head turn in Casa Amor (all except Luca Bish got hot and heavy with the bombshells – but we’ll get to him later), Movie Night saw some carefully edited clips of some of the girls in the other villa and from elsewhere in the series played to the Islanders.

At the time of writing, the boys’ response to the footage, in particular Luca’s massive overreaction to Gemma’s fairly innocuous chat with Casa bombshell Billy Brown, has racked up over two and half thousand complaints to Ofcom over their ‘bullying and misogynistic’ behaviour. A further 500 have been made about Aftersun comments dissecting what could have gone on with Ekin-Su and bombshell George under the covers at Casa Amor, and of treatment of departed Islander Jaques O’Neill. But in the vast landscape of Love Island complaints over the years, this years’ series so far is barely a puddle.