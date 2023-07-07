  1. Home
We Want All Of Aldi’s New Budget Garden And Pool Activity Range

Keeping the kids (and you) happy all summer from just £2.99.

by Rhiannon Evans |
Oh how we love an Aldi Specialbuy middle aisle trip - or even better, grabbing a Specialbuy online. Whether it's perfume or garden furniture - we're a fan and our shopping budget is always in danger when we're near. We still live in regret at not buying the garden snug seat.

So, with a new round of Aldi Specialbuys on the horizon, we couldn't resist checking out the new Garden and Pool Activity range that is going live this weekend. And sorry, but we can't tell you HOW MUCH we want that triple waterslide.

And while the weather is still mixed (we blame The Ashes and Wimbledon), we know that a hot weekend and a long summer holidays is coming. So it's a good time to head down to Aldi to stock up. Especially with prices starting at £2.99.

We want all of it really, but here are some of our favourites from the new Aldi Specialbuy Garden and Pool Activity range that is going to keep you happy all summer, for a fraction of the price of competitors. The new range lands on July 9, so you can peruse until now...

1. Crane Triple Waterslide

This one isn't a want for us, it's a need. Maybe file under: stuff you pretended to buy for the

2. Children's Zoomee

Aldi

This cute little fold-up bike is a great price point.

3. Palplay Folding Slide

Aldi

A great option for max fun in a smaller space.

4. Stay Active Toy Assortment

Aldi

A range of games to keep everyone entertained for under a tenner.

5. Sand &amp; Water Table Mix

Aldi

Will they need a change of clothes? Yes. Is it worth it for 10 minutes sat down with a cold drink?

6. Professor Puzzle Wooden Games

Aldi

These are £14.99 each and we kind of want them all

7. X-Shot Fast Fill Water Blaster

9.99

We look forward to shouting 'NOT IN YOUR SISTER'S FACE I SAID!' 25 times an hour in the near future.

8. Summer Waves 10ft Quick Up Pool

Aldi

Yeah we're gonna need this.

