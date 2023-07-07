We Want All Of Aldi’s New Budget Garden And Pool Activity Range

Oh how we love an Aldi Specialbuy middle aisle trip - or even better, grabbing a Specialbuy online. Whether it's perfume or garden furniture - we're a fan and our shopping budget is always in danger when we're near. We still live in regret at not buying the garden snug seat.

So, with a new round of Aldi Specialbuys on the horizon, we couldn't resist checking out the new Garden and Pool Activity range that is going live this weekend. And sorry, but we can't tell you HOW MUCH we want that triple waterslide.

And while the weather is still mixed (we blame The Ashes and Wimbledon), we know that a hot weekend and a long summer holidays is coming. So it's a good time to head down to Aldi to stock up. Especially with prices starting at £2.99.

We want all of it really, but here are some of our favourites from the new Aldi Specialbuy Garden and Pool Activity range that is going to keep you happy all summer, for a fraction of the price of competitors. The new range lands on July 9, so you can peruse until now...

1. Crane Triple Waterslide Shop now Description This one isn't a want for us, it's a need. Maybe file under: stuff you pretended to buy for the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

2. Children's Zoomee Aldi Shop now Description This cute little fold-up bike is a great price point. Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

3. Palplay Folding Slide Aldi Shop now Description A great option for max fun in a smaller space. Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

4. Stay Active Toy Assortment Aldi Shop now Description A range of games to keep everyone entertained for under a tenner. Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

5. Sand & Water Table Mix Aldi Shop now Description Will they need a change of clothes? Yes. Is it worth it for 10 minutes sat down with a cold drink? ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

6. Professor Puzzle Wooden Games Aldi Shop now Description These are £14.99 each and we kind of want them all Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

7. X-Shot Fast Fill Water Blaster 9.99 Shop now Description We look forward to shouting 'NOT IN YOUR SISTER'S FACE I SAID!' 25 times an hour in the near future. Slide 1 of 1 Shop now