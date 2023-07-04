Here Are The Absolute Best Summer Cocktail Recipes You Need To Try

Creating the perfect cocktail sounds like it should be easy, just throw a bunch of your favourite spirits, juices and fruit into a bowl, right? Wrong. From very unfortunate personal experience, we can safely say, you simply cannot wing cocktail recipes. That's probably why experts created the best cocktail recipes we know and love, right? Because as much as we like to think we're all professional bartenders as soon as the cocktail shaker, we're just not.

Our obsession with cocktails was fuelled in lockdown, starting with Stanley Tucci sipping his delectable Negroni cocktail – or, as it will now be known, the QuaranTucci - while providing his step-by-step masterclass way back in lockdown one. He was dropping his ice on the floor, lacing the top of all his cocktails with gin and keeping a side of wine on tap just in case the Negroni doesn’t quite cut it. Our dream husband.

Ever since, we've tried to recreate his magic with cocktail recipes of our own. Particularly as we enter the time of year when parties come thick and fast, and cocktails become part and parcel of our lives.

So buckle up, get your notepad out and get ready to stock up your alcohol cupboards. Here are some classic cocktails, plus some unique ones to inspire you.

The best cocktail recipes