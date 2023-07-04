Here Are The Absolute Best Summer Cocktail Recipes You Need To Try

Creating the perfect cocktail sounds like it should be easy, just throw a bunch of your favourite spirits, juices and fruit into a bowl, right? Wrong. From very unfortunate personal experience, we can safely say, you simply cannot wing cocktail recipes. That's probably why experts created the best cocktail recipes we know and love, right? Because as much as we like to think we're all professional bartenders as soon as the cocktail shaker, we're just not.
Our obsession with cocktails was fuelled in lockdown, starting with Stanley Tucci sipping his delectable Negroni cocktail – or, as it will now be known, the QuaranTucci - while providing his step-by-step masterclass way back in lockdown one. He was dropping his ice on the floor, lacing the top of all his cocktails with gin and keeping a side of wine on tap just in case the Negroni doesn’t quite cut it. Our dream husband.
Ever since, we've tried to recreate his magic with cocktail recipes of our own. Particularly as we enter the time of year when parties come thick and fast, and cocktails become part and parcel of our lives.
So buckle up, get your notepad out and get ready to stock up your alcohol cupboards. Here are some classic cocktails, plus some unique ones to inspire you.
The best cocktail recipes
Ingredients:
50ml Smirnoff Raspberry Crush
75ml Lemonade
50ml Prosecco
Ice cubs
2-3 raspberries for garnish
Method:
Fill a glass with ice, add your vodka and then Prosecco. Finish by adding your lemonade and garnishing with 2-3 raspberries.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Aurora
3-4 oz. ginger beer
¼ oz. fresh lime juice
2-3 Angostura Bitters
Lime wheel
Mint sprig
Method:
In a copper mug filled with ice, add Crystal Head Aurora, fresh lime juice, and 2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters.
Top with ginger beer and stir.
Garnish by “slapping” the mint and rubbing it along the rim of the glass.
Garnish with a mint crown and lime wheel.
Ingredients:
50ml Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist
75ml Lemonade
50ml Prosecco
Lime or passionfruit for garnish
Method:
Fill glass with ice, add your Smirnoff Mango & Passionfruit Twist. Then, add Prosecco, lemonade and garnish with your choice of lime or passionfruit.
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
1 Part Absolut Vodka
1 Part Kahlúa
1 whole cherry
Method:
Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients.
Garnish with a cherry.
Ingredients:
35ml Grey Goose Vodka
35ml White Port
10ml Apple Eau de Vie
5ml simple (1:1) sugar syrup
Method:
Stir over cubed ice in a mixing glass or tin until bitingly cold.
Strain into a coupette or martini glass and garnish with an apple twist.
Ingredients:
40 ml St‑Germain elderflower liqueur
60 ml martini brut prosecco
60 ml sparkling water
Lemon twist
Edible flowers (optional)
Method:
Pour St‑Germain over ice into your glass.
Top with prosecco and sparkling water.
Give the drink a good stir.
Gently twist a lemon peel on top of your drink and add edible flowers (optional).
Ingredients:
30ml PATRÓN El Cielo
60ml chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine
90ml Ginger Ale
Method:
In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all the ingredients.
Stir to combine.
Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.
Ingredients:
50ml Sapling Vodka,
75ml fresh tomato juice
Pinch garlic salt
Pinch black pepper
4 dashes Worcestershire Sauce
Pinch celery salt
8 drops Tabasco
1 tbsp lemon juice
Lemon slices to serve
Method:
Measure the vodka, tomato juice and lemon juice and pour it over the ice.
Add Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, black pepper, celery salt and garlic salt.
Stir until combined.
Top up with fresh ice.
To garnish, add a celery stick and lemon slice.
Ingredients:
50 ml Disaronno Velvet
25 ml Tia Maria
25 ml Vodka
Shot of espresso
Serve with a sprinkle of 3 coffee beans.
Method:
Dry shake, then shake with ice.
Serve in a couple of martini glasses.
Ingredients:
1 part ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto
1 part London dry gin
1 part Dry Vermouth
Ingredients:
50ml Savoia Americano Rosso
50ml Fever-Tree Premium Soda
Method:
Mix and enjoy!
Ingredients:
50ml Mirabeau Dry Rose Gin
25ml Lillet rose Vermouth
2 dashes grapefruit bitters
Pink grapefruit zest
Method:
Add Mirabeau Dry Rose Gin, vermouth and bitters to a mixing vessel filled with ice.
Stir for 10-15 seconds and strain into a martini glass.
Garnish with a zest of pink grapefruit.
Ingredients:
50ml Grey Goose
20ml Martini Dry Vermouth
5ml olive brine
1 dill sprig to garnish
Method:
Add ingredients to a mixing glass.
Add a handful of ice.
Stir and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.
Add a large sprig of dill and let sit for 5-15 minutes.
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
1½ parts Absolut Vodka
⅓ part dry Vermouth
⅙ part olive juice
1 whole green olive
Method:
Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes.
Add all ingredients.
Stir and strain into a cocktail glass.
Garnish with a green olive.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka
1 oz. dark rum
4 oz. apple cider
1 cinnamon stick
Method:
In a cocktail shaker add Crystal Head Vodka, dark rum and apple cider with ice.
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
Strain into a rocks glass with ice.
Garnish with cinnamon stick, finely grated cinnamon and thinly sliced apple.
Ingredients:
50ml Smirnoff Vodka
12.5ml Triplesec
12.5ml Lime Juice
25ml Cranberry Juice
Method:
Shake all ingredients together with ice and strain into a cocktail glass.
Ingredients:
50ml Grey Goose Vodka
20ml white port
10ml Cointreau
Method:
In a mixing glass, add Grey Goose Vodka, white port and Cointreau.
Fill with ice and stir with a bar spoon.
Strain into a martini cocktail glass.
Garnish with thin slice orange, grated cinnamon and star anise.
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Crystal Head Vodka
1 oz. cranberry syrup
½ oz. fresh lime juice
Cucumber, mint, cranberries
Topped with sparkling wine
Method:
In a cocktail shaker, muddle two cucumber slices, 3-4 mint leaves and 4-5 cranberries.
Add Crystal Head Vodka, cranberry syrup, lime juice and plenty of ice.
Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.
Double strain into a chilled coupe glass and top with sparkling wine.
Garnish with a mint and cranberry skewer.
Ingredients
50ml Casamigos Blanco Tequila
25ml Fresh Lime Juice
15ml Simple Syrup
2 Cucumber Slices
1 Jalapeno Slice
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker.
Muddle cucumber/jalapeño.
Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into a small rocks glass.
Add fresh ice and garnish.
Ingredients:
35ml Tanqueray Blackcurrant Royale
15ml Cranberry Juice
15ml Lemon Juice
10ml Sugar Syrup
1ml of vanilla extract
100ml Champagne
Method:
Shake all ingredients except Champagne in an ice-filled shaker
Pour into a champagne coupe
Top with 100ml Champagne
Garnish with a sprig of Thyme and lightly toasted star anise
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Ketel One Vodka or Ketel One Citroen Flavoured Vodka
1L Tomato juice4 oz. Lemon juice
4 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Black pepper
1 tsp. Smoked paprika
5 tbsp. Horseradish
3 Dashes Worcestershire sauce
7-10 Dashes hot sauce
Method:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass.
Shake with ice and strain into a Collins glass filled with ice.
Garnish with a celery stalk, olive, or lemon wedge!
Ingredients:
40ml Tia Maria Matcha
40ml vodka
Matcha powder for the rim of the glass
Method:
Pour Tia Maria Matcha and vodka into a cocktail shaker.
Top up the shaker with ice.
Shake the ingredients together.
Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into a coupe or martini glass.
Ingredients:
50ml AquaRiva Reposado Tequila
15ml AquaRiva Organic Agave Syrup
25ml fresh squeezed lime.
Method:
Shake with plenty of ice and pour into a glass with ice.
Garnish with a twist of orange
Ingredients:
30ml Belvedere Lemon & Basil 15ml Pressed Apple Juice
1 Tsp Honey Water
45ml Soda Water
30ml Dry Sparkling White Wine
Method:
Add all ingredients to a spritz glass over cubed ice and stir gently.
Garnish with a lemon wheel and basil leaves.
Ingredients:
4-5 mint leaves
4 blackberries
50ml Boe Bramble Gin
50ml lemon juice
25ml sugar syrup
60ml soda water
Method:
Add mint leaves and blackberries into a shaker and muddle.
Then, add the gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup add ice, and shake.
Double strain into a large with ice and top up with soda.
Garnish with a sprig of mint and blackberries and enjoy!
Ingredients
50ml PIMMS Sundowner
50ml Prosecco
Splash of soda
1.5 units of fresh raspberries
Ice
Method
Simply fill a wine glass with ice and combine 50ml each of PIMM's Sundowner and prosecco.
Top up with soda, then garnish with fresh raspberries.
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
1 tbsp Dry Vermouth
Olive or lemon peel (to garnish)
Method:
Stir the vodka, dry vermouth and a little ice together or put them in a cocktail shaker to combine.
Strain into a chilled martini glass.
Serve with an olive on a cocktail stick or a twist of lemon peel.
Ingredients:
50ml Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon
Up to 25ml simple syrup
3 dashes of bitters
Orange zest
Large ice cube
Method:
Put the ice into a lowball glass filled with a large ice cube.
Measure out the Bourbon and pour in a mixing glass with the syrup and bitters.
Strain into the lowball glass over the ice Garnish with an orange peel.
Ingredients:
45ml Patron tequila
15ml Premium orange liqueur
15ml Fresh lime juice (freshly squeezed)
7.5ml Agave syrup
Cubed ice
Coupe glass
Lime wedge and rock salt rim (optional) for garnish
Method:
If desired, rub lime over half of the rim of a chilled coupe glass and roll in rock salt.
Add ice, Patrone tequila, premium orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and agave syrup to a shaker.
Shake for 15 seconds and strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a lime wedge
Ingredients:
100g Golden caster sugar for the sugar syrup
Ice
100ml Vodka
50ml Freshly brewed espresso coffee
50ml Coffee liqueur
4 Coffee beans (to garnish)
Method:
First comes the sugar syrup: put the caster sugar in a small pan over a medium heat and pour in 50ml water. Stir, and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool.
Get your martini glasses ready by putting them in the fridge to cool.
Once the sugar syrup is cold, pour 1 tbsp into a cocktail shaker along with a handful of ice, the vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur.
Shake until the outside of the cocktail shaker feels icy cold.
Strain into the chilled glasses.
Garnish each one with coffee beans.
Ingredients:
50ml CiROC Pomegranate
150ml Soda Water
Pomegranate seed and a sprig of rosemary
Method:
Mix and enjoy!
Ingredients:
50ml BULLDOG Gin
20g spinach
60g apple
60g cucumber
5g ginger
5ml white balsamic vinegar
10ml lime juice
10ml agave syrup
Method:
Blend the green ingredients together in a blender.
Add the lime juice, vinegar and syrup.
Pour over the gin and serve over crushed ice in a highball glass.
Garnish with an apple wedge, cucumber slice and mint
Ingredients:
50ml Captain Morgan White Rum
25ml sugar syrup
1 mint sprig
2 wedges of lime
7 mint leaves
Soda water
Method:
Clap the mint in your palms to release the aroma and place it at the bottom of a tall glass.
Slice your lime into pieces and place on top of the mint.
Add the sugar syrup on top of the mint and lime.
Muddle gently to release the lime juices.
Fill your glass 3/4 full with crushed ice (important to use crushed ice to ensure maximum flavour).
Pour in Captain Morgan White Rum and soda water.
Stir well, top with more crushed ice and garnish with a mint spring.
Ingredients (jug serving size):
150ml Goslings Black Seal Rum
100ml lime juice
100ml pineapple juice
50ml lemon juice
100ml simple syrup
400ml freshly brewed black tea
4 drops of The Bitter Truth – Old Time Aromatic Bitters
Ice
Method:
Brew black tea and allow to cool.
To a jug, add all the other ingredients and stir.
Garnish with lime and pineapple and serve.
Ingredients:
60ml Reposado Tequila
25ml British Cassis
25ml Lime juice
Ginger beer
Method:
Combine ice and tequila.
Top with ginger beer, then slowly pour in British Cassis (it will settle to the bottom).
Squeeze lime over, then drop wedge into drink and serve.
Ingredients:
50ml Vodka
20ml British Cassis
30ml Double cream
Chocolate powder
Method:
Combine the vodka and cream before pouring over ice.
Drizzle through the British Cassis and sprinkle with chocolate powder dust.
Ingredients:
45 ml The Botanist
22.5 ml dry vermouth
22.5 ml sweet vermouth
Lemon peel twist
Method:
Fill the glass with ice and set aside.
Fill a mixing glass with 2/3 good quality ice cubes, add all the ingredients and stir continuously for at least 30 seconds to allow for a small amount of dilution from the ice.
Empty the ice out of the glass.
Strain into your chilled glass.
Garnish with a lemon twist or lemon balm.
Ingredients:
30 ml Cointreau
30 ml Anejo Tequila
20 ml Mezcal
20 ml fresh lime juice.
Method:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake all ingredients with ice, strain over ice in a smoke salt-rimmed rocks glass and garnish with a lime wheel to finish.
Ingredients:
50ml Cove Vodka
20ml Cove Passion Liqueur
30ml Pineapple Juice
10ml Vanilla Syrup
10ml Lime Juice
Method:
Pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
Strain into a Martini or Coupe glass and garnish with half a passion fruit.
Ingredients:
100ml Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’
100ml fresh red grapefruit juice
25ml lime juice
25ml agave syrup
Garnish - red grapefruit peel & ‘Seamist’ liquid garnish.
Method:
Prepare your garnish before juicing the red grapefruit.
Add the gin, grapefruit juice, lime juice and agave syrup to a Boston shaker filled with plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
Double strain into two chilled Nick & Nora glasses and garnish with red grapefruit peel on the side of the glass and 5 sprays of ‘Seamist’ liquid garnish.